The Small Tree With Lavender Blooms That Fills Yards With Birds & Butterflies

Flowering trees are a wonderful way to attract birds and butterflies to your garden, but many yards are simply not large enough for a full-sized tree. Enter the dwarf (or semi-dwarf) crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia), a type of flowering tree with beautiful, crepe paper blossoms that bloom profusely in shades of white, lavender, and pink. The common crape myrtle is a decent-sized tree and can grow up to 30 feet in height — far too large for the average garden. Fortunately, there are plenty of dwarf and semi-dwarf varieties that reach a much more modest 1 to 12 feet in height. The semi-dwarf cultivar 'Zuni' features beautiful lavender flowers and attractive brown-gray bark.

This lavender crape myrtle is a fast-growing privacy tree that adds color to even the smallest of yards. Its bright flowers and sweet fragrance attract a variety of pollinators, including bees and butterflies. These trees bloom in the summer, after many other flowers have faded, meaning they offer a valuable source of pollen later in the growing season when food is scarce. In the winter, the seeds of crape myrtles attract many species of birds looking for food. Goldfinches, cardinals, and dark-eyed juncos are just a few of the species that enjoy feasting on winter crape myrtle seeds. Keep in mind that crape myrtles do not provide quite as much value to wildlife as some other flowering trees do — particularly when compared to native species. But, although crape myrtle isn't a significant source of nectar, it is still attractive to pollinators — especially because it continues to bloom in a season when there are fewer flowers to pick from.