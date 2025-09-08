The Fast-Growing Privacy Tree That Adds Color To Even The Smallest Of Yards

Getting privacy in your backyard or garden can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. Fences can work great, but they often block out light and may even cause your yard to feel closed off and smaller than it really is. But fear not! There is a way to utilize a creative plant solution for a private backyard oasis of your own. Planting crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia indica) is a wonderful alternative, which helps to increase the level of privacy in your outdoor space and add a pop of color at the same time.

These plants are a great bonus for gardens in hardiness zones 6 to 9, where they grow best, due to their bright flowers and relatively straightforward maintenance. In addition, they grow at a rate of about 1 to 2 feet per year, making them a helpful, fast-growing option to add privacy to your yard in no time. And if you want to see some more color in your yard, you need to look no further than the huge variety of crape myrtles that can be found at tree nurseries, garden centers, or even online. For example, if you're looking for pink flowers, you could go for the 'Splash of Pink' cultivar, or you could choose the 'Miami' variety if you prefer a brighter hue. Alternatively, why not add a timeless white shade to your yard with the 'Pixie White' cultivar? These crape myrtle plants are some of the best shrubs for your landscape, so it is important to know how best to plant and care for them to ensure that they thrive in your yard for many years to come.