What To Do If You Find A Cicada Killer Wasp Nest In Your Yard

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For many people, wasp nests are unwelcome findings around yards. Not only do certain wasps pose dangers to unsuspecting victims who encounter them, but their nests can also be unsightly. Cicada killer wasps (Sphecius speciosus) are one such insect that can understandably cause concerns due to their large size, as they can grow more than 1½ inches long! Preventive measures are the best ways to stop them from building nests, but what if there is already a nest? While leaving the nests alone is ideal, you might need to consider getting rid of them if there are multiple or if you have young children or pets.

Aside from their size, these cicada killer wasps are identifiable by their red colored heads and large yellow and black stripes on their bodies. Also simply known as "cicada killers," their name is derived from the larvae's preference for eating cicadas. Once they become adults, cicada killer wasps eat nectar from flowers. While the female wasps can cause painful stings when threatened, this only occurs when handling or disturbing them.

First, it's important to know what cicada killer wasp nests look like. Unlike paper wasps, which tend to build visible nests around structures, cicada killers build their nests in the ground. They prefer areas of bare soil so they can easily burrow. Examples include lawns with bare spots or landscape beds lacking mulch. Once a female cicada killer wasp starts burrowing, she may dig up to 10 inches into the ground. One tell-tale sign of this type of wasp nest is a small U-shaped mound of dirt with a large entrance hole in its center.