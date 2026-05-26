There's Simply No Need For A Shoe Cabinet — This Alternative Takes Up Less Space

This type of shoe rack offers versatility that a traditional shoe cabinet can't match. Cabinets tend to be more fixed pieces of furniture; once you place them somewhere, especially in a small space like an entryway, they usually stay there. Lightweight shoe racks can move around the home as needed. If you need extra storage near a garage door for boots in the winter, move a rack. If you want to tuck shoes away in preparation for guests, empty and fold up the racks. Some are also stackable, so you can expand your storage as needed.

Open, minimalist shoe racks have a different visual impact than cabinets, too. However, they do display the shoes rather than hide them, which contributes to a level of visual clutter. Similar to open shelves, though, if you keep them neat and organized, they can make a space feel more open overall. If you want to cut back on pairs, having them in the open is a good tactic. It displays your footwear, which can inspire you to reach for options beyond what's on the top shelf of a cabinet. And if you notice you never reach for certain ones, you might as well get rid of them. To make your entryway even more practical, pair an open shoe rack with an entryway bench that will welcome you home in style and offer a spot to sit.