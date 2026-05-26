There's Simply No Need For A Shoe Cabinet — This Alternative Takes Up Less Space
To anyone looking for smart ways to store shoes without the clutter, a traditional shoe cabinet sounds like an obvious solution. However, it's far from the only one. Shoe cabinets can feel unnecessarily bulky and inconvenient. They eat up valuable floor space, trap odors inside, and sometimes hide a mess of footwear that's rarely worn. Instead of a hefty shoe cabinet, consider a much simpler alternative: lightweight, open shoe racks.
The GREJIG Shoe Rack from IKEA is an example of this type of shoe storage. It's a storage solution stripped down to its bare bones, made of thin steel fashioned into a folding, stackable rack. Unlike a shoe cabinet, which can dominate a hallway or mudroom, this type of no-frills alternative has a slim, minimalist footprint. It can slide beside a door, under an entryway bench, or even into a closet or wardrobe without making the room feel cramped. For small homes where every inch matters, that flexibility to adapt it to your space makes a noticeable difference. Plus, for the budget-conscious, these racks tend to be cheaper than cabinets. The GREJIG Rack is a low-cost IKEA shoe storage solution that runs just shy of $5.
A lightweight and stackable metal shoe rack is a space-saving and versatile alternative
This type of shoe rack offers versatility that a traditional shoe cabinet can't match. Cabinets tend to be more fixed pieces of furniture; once you place them somewhere, especially in a small space like an entryway, they usually stay there. Lightweight shoe racks can move around the home as needed. If you need extra storage near a garage door for boots in the winter, move a rack. If you want to tuck shoes away in preparation for guests, empty and fold up the racks. Some are also stackable, so you can expand your storage as needed.
Open, minimalist shoe racks have a different visual impact than cabinets, too. However, they do display the shoes rather than hide them, which contributes to a level of visual clutter. Similar to open shelves, though, if you keep them neat and organized, they can make a space feel more open overall. If you want to cut back on pairs, having them in the open is a good tactic. It displays your footwear, which can inspire you to reach for options beyond what's on the top shelf of a cabinet. And if you notice you never reach for certain ones, you might as well get rid of them. To make your entryway even more practical, pair an open shoe rack with an entryway bench that will welcome you home in style and offer a spot to sit.