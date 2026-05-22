Reuse An Old Electric Toothbrush For Thriving Tomato Plants All Summer Long

Though electric toothbrushes are most commonly used for oral hygiene, these vibrating tools can make a big impact in your garden. When learning how to grow tomatoes, you might not realize that these plants sometimes need help with pollination. It might seem counterintuitive to bring your electric toothbrush into the garden, but these oral hygiene tools can also function as manual pollinators. In order to produce big, delicious tomatoes all summer long, the flowers on your plant need to be pollinated. If you're growing tomatoes in a greenhouse or bees aren't frequenting your space, hand-pollination is a great way to ensure a good harvest. Electric toothbrushes make this practice even more efficient by vibrating the flowers to dislodge pollen.

An electric toothbrush makes mechanical pollination more cost-effective and could work as well as other methods. A 2020 study by BMC Ecology tested the pollination capabilities of tuning forks, which were normally used to pollinate plants for breeding or research, against electric toothbrushes on tomato plants. It was found that electric toothbrushes were just as effective for artificial pollination as tuning forks, though much less expensive. Though electric pollinator devices can be found at some garden stores or online, a toothbrush is the more economical option for helping your plants. On Amazon, a vibrating plant pollinator tool can cost over $25. On the other hand, an inexpensive electric toothbrush is between $4 and $7. Just like the designated tools, a battery-powered toothbrush will gently jostle your tomato flowers.