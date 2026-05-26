This Easy-To-Grow Flower Attracts Hummingbirds & Smells Like Fresh Baked Cherry Pie

With their fluttering wings and vibrant feathers, hummingbirds are a stunning sight to behold. If you'd like to spot these magnificent creatures more often, you can bring more hummingbirds to your garden by planting one sweet-smelling flower. Heliotropes (Heliotropium arborescens), also known as cherry pie flowers, are incredibly fragrant and smell like freshly baked cherry pie or cooked cherries. Hummingbirds are more focused on the way flowers look than how they smell, of course, but the nectar inside heliotropes is enough to attract these gorgeous birds alone. Cherry pie flowers are also a favorite of other pollinators, including butterflies, moths, and bees.

Though there are many flowers that attract hummingbirds, cherry pie flowers are fairly simple to grow and take care of. They can be perennials when grown outdoors in USDA zones 9 and 10, but they're more often planted as annuals: With blooms in shades of blue, white, purple, and sometimes pink, heliotropes make for beautiful summer decor for your outdoor space. As annuals, they're hardy to USDA zones 3 to 10.

Some varieties of heliotrope flowers have more of a vanilla or almond-vanilla aroma, but, either way, the blossoms are renowned for smelling delicious. Despite this inviting aroma, however, it's worth knowing that heliotropes are poisonous to people if eaten. For this reason, be sure to keep your cherry pie flowers away from curious children.