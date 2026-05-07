This Easy-To-Grow Flower Keeps Hummingbirds Coming To Your Yard All Summer & Fall
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Now that we're into spring, it's time to start thinking about how to fill our gardens with pollinators. Hummingbirds are fantastic pollinators to target because they often stick around until fall. They'll also keep insect populations down, helping your plants to thrive without worrying about pest infestations. Luckily, hummingbirds aren't picky about their nectar sources, either, although the easy-to-grow Mexican sunflower (Tithonia rotundifolia) is one of their favorites.
Native to — you guessed it — Mexico, Mexican sunflowers are fast-growing flowers that can reach as high as 6 feet to show off their stunning red-orange blooms. Since they're used to the hot Mexican climate, they're drought resistant and do great in poor soils, making them fantastic for new or busy gardeners who don't have the time or experience to deal with fussier plants. They're grown as annuals in USDA zones 2 to 11, and, once they begin to bloom, they'll attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees from midsummer right through to fall.
What to know about growing Mexican sunflowers
Despite their common name, Mexican sunflowers are only distant cousins to real sunflowers, so their care needs are a little different. Common sunflowers prefer moist soil, for example, while the Mexican version prefers well-draining soil that keeps its roots out of water — so look for soil blends that have materials used to improve drainage, like perlite or coco coir. Also, since Mexican sunflowers thrive in poor soil conditions, you can skip the fertilizer, as it will only encourage more foliage and fewer blooms.
Since your Mexican sunflowers tend to be top-heavy, they will probably need strong supports. Stakes like these Joyhalo 16 Inch Plant Support Stakes should do the trick, as they have twists at the top that you can hook around your plants; however, bamboo stakes with hook and loop tape can work, too. Also, Mexican sunflowers can get bushy, so you may want to give them plenty of room to prevent them from shading out your smaller flowering plants. That said, because they like full sun and heat, they might actually help shorter plants that need protection from the hot afternoon sun.