This Easy-To-Grow Flower Keeps Hummingbirds Coming To Your Yard All Summer & Fall

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Now that we're into spring, it's time to start thinking about how to fill our gardens with pollinators. Hummingbirds are fantastic pollinators to target because they often stick around until fall. They'll also keep insect populations down, helping your plants to thrive without worrying about pest infestations. Luckily, hummingbirds aren't picky about their nectar sources, either, although the easy-to-grow Mexican sunflower (Tithonia rotundifolia) is one of their favorites.

Native to — you guessed it — Mexico, Mexican sunflowers are fast-growing flowers that can reach as high as 6 feet to show off their stunning red-orange blooms. Since they're used to the hot Mexican climate, they're drought resistant and do great in poor soils, making them fantastic for new or busy gardeners who don't have the time or experience to deal with fussier plants. They're grown as annuals in USDA zones 2 to 11, and, once they begin to bloom, they'll attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees from midsummer right through to fall.