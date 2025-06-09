How To Repurpose Empty Nursery Pots To Fill Your Garden With Pollinators

You can attract pollinators with single-petaled flowers, but some people will choose to buy a bee house, like this one on Amazon. Instead of buying a bee hotel, you can use bamboo, sticks, pinecones, and wood scraps, inside an empty nursery pot for a DIY solution. The holes in the bottom of the planter pot provide ventilation and drainage, but you'll want to add two holes near the rim so you can thread twine through to hang it from a tree.

After you've gathered all the materials, you can pack them tightly into the pot. You can use leaves to fill any remaining holes. After you've filled the nursery pot, you can hang it on a tree. It's best to pick a spot 5 feet or more off the ground and face it toward the east for the sunrise. Your pollinator palace will need some maintenance, like keeping it filled with damp material and cleaning the outside of the pot.