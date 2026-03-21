16 Fast-Growing Flowers To Plant In Spring For A Lush Garden In Half The Time

As winter fades and warming weather sets in, the minds of many turn toward gardening and colorful spring flowers. However, if you are just getting around to planting flowers this spring, you may be waiting awhile to see them bloom. Some popular varieties such as snapdragons take around 12 or so weeks to bloom when sown from seed. Others that should be planted in spring, like columbine, won't bloom until the following year. While such wait times may make it tempting to grab some nearly-ready-to-flower seedlings from your local nursery and plop them in the ground, there are some fast-growing flowers you can plant from seed in spring and have colorful blooms in half the time — or close to it.

Beyond just getting a splash of color in your yard sooner, there are viable reasons to want to see blooms sooner rather than later. For one, these spring flowers can attract birds and pollinators to your yard. They can also draw in a variety of beneficial insects that can help control pests in your garden and yard. With that in mind, there's actually a fairly extensive list of flower seeds to choose from that can yield blooms in as little as 6 weeks. Keep in mind, however, that different varieties and cultivars of the same type of flowers can have varying seed to flower times. Additionally, your location and the prevailing weather can also impact the length of time it takes your flowers to mature and bloom.