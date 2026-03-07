The Colorful Flower That Self-Seeds And Naturally Boosts Your Garden Soil

With bright tones of orange, yellow, and red, marigold flowers (Tagetes spp.) will easily make your garden more vibrant. After the stunning blossoms have faded away and the plant has died, the roots will decompose to help return some nutrients into the soil. Plus, marigolds are plants that will help pollinators do their job, attracting butterflies with their nectar and gorgeous blooms. Though these bright flowers are annuals, marigolds will likely come back from year to year. By going to seed after they're done flowering, marigolds set themselves up to return to your garden again the following season. The seeds can also be a snack for birds, bringing more feathered friends to your outdoor space.

Besides adding nutrients to your garden's soil, a chemical that is released by the roots of certain marigold plants could also help make your soil better for the plants in your garden. As marigolds grow and their roots stretch into the dirt, alpha-terthienyl is put off into the soil. This helps to ward off nematodes that are parasitic to plants, specifically root-knot nematodes and lesion nematodes. These frustrating pests are microscopic, and root-knot nematodes will slowly eat away at the cells of the roots of your plants, making them a real garden nuisance. If you've been having problems with nematodes or want to prevent them from becoming an issue, growing marigold flowers is a natural solution. Different types of marigolds may work better against specific species of nematodes.