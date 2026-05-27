Easily Transform A Thrifted Shelf Into A Quaint Kitchen Herb Garden On A Budget

Do you long for a kitchen herb garden but don't have the space? One TikToker figured out a budget-friendly solution that requires little more than a quaint thrifted shelf and enough wall space to mount it. To keep basil, mint, and rosemary right at her fingertips, haleypasz drilled large holes in the top of an old shelf that were the perfect size for holding mini terracotta pots. After planting her herbs inside them, she simply hung the shelf on the wall right above her kitchen countertop.

If you're always on the lookout for small kitchen organization ideas that are basically life-changing, this is one DIY project you'll want to try even if you're an inexperienced crafter who's on a tight budget. Any wall-mounted wooden shelf will work, whether you already have one that needs updating or you score a bargain at your local thrift store. You'll also need at least three small terracotta pots, which you can pick up at a home improvement store for under $1.50 each. (If your shelf is tiered or super long, it could accommodate even more of them!) Along with a little potting mix, you'll want to pick up a few of the easiest herbs to grow in your kitchen for an endless supply year-round.

Although this isn't a major woodworking project, a few other supplies are also necessary. In addition to a measuring tape and pencil, you'll need either a Dremel tool fitted with a cutting bit or a jigsaw. A sanding bit or heavy-grit sandpaper block will help keep your new kitchen herb garden splinter-free.