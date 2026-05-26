Not Traditional Mulch: The Smart Alternative That Stops Weeds From Growing Under Trees

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Mulching is a lot of hard work, but there's a nifty alternative that makes keeping weeds away from your trees super easy and quick. If you're struggling with pesky weeds growing under and around your trees, mulch discs are a fantastic solution to choke them out. These mulch discs, also referred to as mats or rings, can be a natural way to prevent weeds. Many of these rings are made from biodegradable fibers, such as jute, coconut coir, paper, even agave fiber. However, some mulch discs are constructed of longer-lasting materials like rubber. When weeds or other plants grow directly under your tree, they steal some of the light, water, and soil nutrients that the tree needs to grow. Similarly to regular mulch, these discs are placed over the ground around your tree to smother weeds. The mat prevents the weeds from getting light and stops them from growing. Like other mulch, mats also helps the soil around the tree's roots retain moisture.

Mulch mats are typically circular with a slit down the middle allowing it to slip around the base of a tree trunk. They are also designed to let water flow easily through the disc. Though the convenience of mulch rings almost sounds too good to be true, science has backed them up as effective weed control. A 2010 study published by HortTechnology tested a few types of biodegradable discs — including coconut, jute, and agave — on potted giant Western arborvitae (Thuja plicata) trees. The study found that mulch discs could be a functional alternative to chemical weed control, showing similar results.