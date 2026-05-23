Plant This Companion Flower By Your Peonies To Help Them Truly Flourish

So, first, let's be clear that the "hardy" in hardy geraniums isn't just a descriptor — it's actually a specific type of geranium. These plants are best grown in USDA zones 4 to 9. There are around 300 species out there, and they run the gamut in terms of height, color, and bloom periods, so you're sure to find at least one type that fits your garden and growing conditions. The trick is to study your peonies first so that you can choose a companion plant accordingly.

As we've mentioned, you can pick your hardy geranium companion based on bloom color to either complement or contrast your peonies. The next thing to consider is timing. Different types of peonies will bloom at different times, so you may want to grow a hardy geranium variety that will bloom when your peonies are dormant; this means that they won't compete for resources, and it'll help keep your garden packed with color.

You should also consider the height of the plants. Larger hardy geranium varieties can reach similar heights to peonies, which grow up to 3 feet tall. Others, however, are much shorter. As such, your geraniums may need to be planted with a little space between them and your peonies. This will prevent the peonies' canopies from completely shading them out of the sunlight that they need to thrive. If your geraniums start to get a little leggy, that's a sign they're getting overshadowed — literally — by your peonies, in which case they'll need a little more room.