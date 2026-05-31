New Costco Home Finds You Should Skip In 2026 (So Far)

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Costco does a pretty good job of curating high-quality, reasonably priced products in a lot of categories, so we're not always on high alert when it comes to sniffing out the less ideal offerings that crop up. Still, we ran across a handful of new products for 2026 that could probably use a little more refinement. They're often from well-known brands and just don't meet the expectations of Costco customers, like a recent Dyson hand-held vacuum and a Brio ice maker. Others, like Keter's self-watering raised bed, seem to suggest a manufacturer that's ventured out of its comfort zone and might need to venture back in for a while.

The things that made these products stand out included bad reviews, safety issues, high prices, and in some instances, designs that seem to have been inspired by alien spacecraft (we're on to you, Dyson.) That said, it's worth noting that, of the 411 new products currently on the Costco website — including members-only and online-only offerings — these were the only four we checked out that were, to us, obvious passes. For example, we examined the GreenPan 6-quart split-pot slow cooker carefully because of some inconsistencies between images and customer reviews. But, since the brand is reputable, no one else sells the split-pot model, and we couldn't find any substantial problems with it, there's every chance that it's a great buy.