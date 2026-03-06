These 9 Costco Home And Kitchen Products Get Returned Most Often, According To Employees

If you're shopping for home goods like mattresses, patio furniture, or even versatile kitchen organization finds, Costco is a total hotspot. The warehouse store is home to groceries, sure, but also a vast range of furniture, kitchen tools, appliances, and even decor items that can help you outfit every room of your home. But not everything at Costco delivers amazing quality or suits shoppers' needs perfectly. If you're wondering what's worth investing in and what you should skip, you need to know what products are frequently being returned, according to employees who actually work in the stores. Certain items, and even products from specific brands, tend to appear at Costco's return counters more often than others.

Costco is beloved by so many shoppers, not only because it has a total wealth of home goods at great prices, but also because this warehouse retailer offers a pretty generous return policy. Whether you're thinking about investing in a new living room sofa or need to replace an old washer and dryer duo, Costco will refund shoppers who aren't satisfied with their purchase. Now, there are some notable exceptions to this policy — like electronics, which can only be returned within a 90-day window — but for the most part, shoppers are able to return just about anything, and employees can attest to that, given these frequently returned items.