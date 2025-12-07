The Costco Kitchen Organization Find Shoppers Are Using In Every Room Of The House
The kitchen is one of those rooms where the second you think you have perfect organization, one day of regular living can quickly dismantle it. For instance, you spend a weekend cleaning, and when you're finished, your pantry shelves are lined with like items on the same shelves, Tupperware bottoms with matching lids are in one cupboard, and glasses and mugs are nestled into tidy homes.
You step back and marvel at your work for a brief moment, only to find that two days later, one teen has dismantled the pantry looking for cereal, while the other, in a hurry to empty the dishwasher, tossed Tupperware in the cabinet in a haphazard fashion. And...you're back to square one. That's when some simple tools like Costco's iDESIGN four-piece kitchen set can potentially help.
While these see-through, BPA-free plastic bins can't make your household neater, they might help to showcase a bit of visual organization that implies — without you having to constantly remind them — that certain items like fruit cups go in one bin in the pantry, while other items like packets of nuts go in another bin. The set, which costs $28.99, comes with 2 4-inch by 4-inch bins that are 14.5 inches deep, one 8-inch by 4-inch bin that is 14.5 inches deep, and a soda can holder that is 5.5 inches by 13.75 inches with a 4-inch depth, making them great for smaller items, but not so much for larger ones. However, used right, these storage containers could revolutionize your organization game.
The many ways to use your Costco organizer bins
See-through bins can help simplify and organize your storage by visibly housing similar items in your pantry together. Applesauce squeeze pouches, for instance, can tuck neatly into one bin, while meat sticks and protein bars can slide into another. Another place these bins can help keep things tidy is in your refrigerator. Pudding cups, fruit, and soda cans, for example, can all be separated into their own bins for storage ease. Every time you open the refrigerator door, the see-through bins can also alert you when you're running low on certain items.
Beyond the kitchen, you can use these bins in the bathroom where you're trying to separate toothpaste tubes, hair ties, lotions, medications, and makeup. That hallway closet where you store your cleaning supplies can also be a great place for clear bins, so you can keep sponges, dusters, and rags organized. In your clothes closet, this storage solution can help you transition your wardrobe from summer to fall by keeping scarves, gloves, hats, and wool socks handy. If you're into crafts, you can keep your glue, hole punchers, beads, and stickers from falling into a state of disarray. In fact, this extra organization might even inspire you to create. The bins themselves might not organize for you, but they can certainly make it easier!