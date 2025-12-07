The Costco Kitchen Organization Find Shoppers Are Using In Every Room Of The House

The kitchen is one of those rooms where the second you think you have perfect organization, one day of regular living can quickly dismantle it. For instance, you spend a weekend cleaning, and when you're finished, your pantry shelves are lined with like items on the same shelves, Tupperware bottoms with matching lids are in one cupboard, and glasses and mugs are nestled into tidy homes.

You step back and marvel at your work for a brief moment, only to find that two days later, one teen has dismantled the pantry looking for cereal, while the other, in a hurry to empty the dishwasher, tossed Tupperware in the cabinet in a haphazard fashion. And...you're back to square one. That's when some simple tools like Costco's iDESIGN four-piece kitchen set can potentially help.

While these see-through, BPA-free plastic bins can't make your household neater, they might help to showcase a bit of visual organization that implies — without you having to constantly remind them — that certain items like fruit cups go in one bin in the pantry, while other items like packets of nuts go in another bin. The set, which costs $28.99, comes with 2 4-inch by 4-inch bins that are 14.5 inches deep, one 8-inch by 4-inch bin that is 14.5 inches deep, and a soda can holder that is 5.5 inches by 13.75 inches with a 4-inch depth, making them great for smaller items, but not so much for larger ones. However, used right, these storage containers could revolutionize your organization game.