This Budget Thrift Flip Turned Into The Most Unexpected DIY Bird Feeder
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Thrift shops are full of hidden gems. There are plenty of finds that can be used and styled for their original purpose; however, there are also creative ways to flip them. The TikToker mrsclarehoops came up with a genius idea to repurpose classic outdoor lanterns into ornate bird feeders for home gardens. This project pairs beautifully with the DIY birdbath you can also make from thrifted finds, turning your yard into a bird paradise.
This thrift flip looks high-end, but is entirely doable on a thrift store budget. All you need for this project is a small lantern in decent condition, plus an old ruler or paint stirrer as a platform for your birds, making it a simple DIY. Depending on the lantern style, a pair of pliers may also come in handy during the short assembly process.
Thrift shops like Goodwill list secondhand lighting at prices between $4 to $12, making this idea just as affordable as a cheap bird feeder but with twice the charm. It's a bird feeder that doubles as chic decor, giving your landscape or garden an aesthetic boost. The accessory should blend into a landscape, disguising its true purpose as a bird feeder until birds show up to snack on whatever seed mixture, mealworms, or suet block is placed inside.
How to DIY a bird feeder from a thrifted lantern
Make this bird-attracting feature from a repurposed thrifted item by first finding a lantern large enough to work as a feeder. Smaller lanterns will be limited to tiny bird species, while larger lanterns are more inviting for a wider variety. Also, seek out a lantern that already has a hanging mechanism. Fortunately, many lanterns are designed to be hung, so there should be multiple options that already have a hook or loop on top.
@mrsclarehoops
Charity shop jackpot – apparently the iconic @IKEAUK Y2K lanterns make the perfect bird feeder #gardenupcycle #winterdiy #diybirdfeeder
Once the feeder is acquired, add a small wood perch like the original TikToker. If there are gaps and crevices in the lantern design, you may be able to slide the perch into place without additional adhesive. If there's nowhere to pin it down, use a weather-proof and animal-safe adhesive, like Loctite waterproof sealant (being sure that it cures fully before welcoming birds). If you don't have an old ruler or paint stirrer, make this perch with a thin piece of wood, like the Crafter's Square Wood Dowels or Crafter's Square MDF Wood Plank Boards, after shortening them to a reasonable size with a hand or table saw and sanding smooth. If the miniature door to the lantern won't stay propped open on it own, use a pair of pliers to pry it off. Another option is to remove one of the side glass panels and use this space for the main entryway instead. Just ensure that the edges to the entryway are smooth and safe for birds.
When it comes time to hang this unexpected thrift flip, be sure to place it near trees or bushes. This ensures birds have shelter to escape to if danger arises. Also, keep the lantern propped about 5 feet above the ground. The best thing to hang it on is a bird feeder pole, since tree branches are vulnerable to predators. This is doable within a tight budget by choosing an affordable pole like the Metal Bird Feeder Shepard Hook.