This Budget Thrift Flip Turned Into The Most Unexpected DIY Bird Feeder

Make this bird-attracting feature from a repurposed thrifted item by first finding a lantern large enough to work as a feeder. Smaller lanterns will be limited to tiny bird species, while larger lanterns are more inviting for a wider variety. Also, seek out a lantern that already has a hanging mechanism. Fortunately, many lanterns are designed to be hung, so there should be multiple options that already have a hook or loop on top.

Once the feeder is acquired, add a small wood perch like the original TikToker. If there are gaps and crevices in the lantern design, you may be able to slide the perch into place without additional adhesive. If there's nowhere to pin it down, use a weather-proof and animal-safe adhesive, like Loctite waterproof sealant (being sure that it cures fully before welcoming birds). If you don't have an old ruler or paint stirrer, make this perch with a thin piece of wood, like the Crafter's Square Wood Dowels or Crafter's Square MDF Wood Plank Boards, after shortening them to a reasonable size with a hand or table saw and sanding smooth. If the miniature door to the lantern won't stay propped open on it own, use a pair of pliers to pry it off. Another option is to remove one of the side glass panels and use this space for the main entryway instead. Just ensure that the edges to the entryway are smooth and safe for birds.

When it comes time to hang this unexpected thrift flip, be sure to place it near trees or bushes. This ensures birds have shelter to escape to if danger arises. Also, keep the lantern propped about 5 feet above the ground. The best thing to hang it on is a bird feeder pole, since tree branches are vulnerable to predators. This is doable within a tight budget by choosing an affordable pole like the Metal Bird Feeder Shepard Hook.