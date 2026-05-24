Everyone Will Be Buying Dollar Tree Pool Noodles After Seeing This Staircase DIY!
A staircase isn't just a passageway between floors. Many times, it's a home feature that's a focal point as well. If you have a staircase that could use some beautifying, pool noodles and artificial flowers are all you need. While people commonly decorate the spindles (or balusters) during the holiday season, there's a simple DIY that allows you to dress them up throughout the year. How it works is that you wrap pieces of pool noodles around the spindles, then fill them with an array of faux greenery and blooms. Think of the noodles as a clever alternative to floral foam. Not only does it lead to gorgeous results, but it's a project with numerous ways to make it your own.
This idea, which comes courtesy of TikToker littlepettittpad, allows you to create the sweetest floral decor in minutes. A way to keep it a low-cost DIY is by purchasing the pool noodles from Dollar Tree. After all, their 47-inch Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodles are only $1.50 each. You don't have to buy an entire noodle for each staircase spindle either. Instead, because it involves cutting the noodles into several-inch pieces, you might only need one or two noodles for the entire project. Prior to heading to Dollar Tree, make sure to count your spindles and decide how covered you'd like them to be. You could also plan on decorating every other spindle or just a select few.
Make your staircase look stunning with pool noodles & faux flowers
Stair railing ideas aren't one size fits all, so you might have to adjust the project if your balusters are far from typical. Begin by laying a Dollar Tree pool noodle horizontally on a surface, then cut it into equal-size pieces using a knife. Slice each piece lengthwise, only going halfway through. You should now be able to slide the noodle pieces over the spindles. Flip them around so that their cut sides are facing inwards towards the stairs. Adjust the pieces if needed to create a straight line.
@littlepettittpad
Spring Pool Noodle Spindles 💚 The house felt so bare after christmas, so I've decided to reuse my pool noodle spindle idea with eucalyptus stems and white flowers 🌿 I absolutely love green and white around my home and thought I would create something a little extra in my hallway 😅 A cute idea for your own home or to decorate for a special occasion anyway, hehe What's your favourite season for styling? I do love spring 💕 Claire xo #centerpieces #centerpiecesideas #floralcenterpiece #diyhomedecor #eucalyptus #poolnoodlehacks #homeinterioruk #diyhacks #stairdecor #poolnoodle #floraldecor #weddingdecorideas #diyhomedecorideas #springdecor #mrshinchhome #homedecorideas #floraldecor #modernstyling #whiteflowers
You can now decorate the pool noodles with any artificial greens or florals that you like. Since the foam pieces are small, you might have to trim your stems prior to doing so. One by one, stick leaf sprigs or blooms into the noodles. Continue doing so until they're completely filled up and there isn't any visible foam. Use the same combination for each spindle to achieve a polished look on your staircase. You could also incorporate other small embellishments, like bells, baubles, pumpkins, Easter eggs, or patterned bows.
It's a creative way to change the look of your staircase railing to help freshen things up. And since there's a sea of artificial flowers out there, you can design one that speaks to your tastes. Pick your absolute favorite blooms or use ones that are symbolic of the season. To keep it budget-friendly, look for bunches at thrift shops or keep your eyes peeled for smoking deals at discount stores. Dollar Tree also has options, like Floral Garden Artificial Hydrangea Bushes and Floral Garden Peony Bushes. Turns out, decorating your stairs is easier than you think.