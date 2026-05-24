Everyone Will Be Buying Dollar Tree Pool Noodles After Seeing This Staircase DIY!

Stair railing ideas aren't one size fits all, so you might have to adjust the project if your balusters are far from typical. Begin by laying a Dollar Tree pool noodle horizontally on a surface, then cut it into equal-size pieces using a knife. Slice each piece lengthwise, only going halfway through. You should now be able to slide the noodle pieces over the spindles. Flip them around so that their cut sides are facing inwards towards the stairs. Adjust the pieces if needed to create a straight line.

You can now decorate the pool noodles with any artificial greens or florals that you like. Since the foam pieces are small, you might have to trim your stems prior to doing so. One by one, stick leaf sprigs or blooms into the noodles. Continue doing so until they're completely filled up and there isn't any visible foam. Use the same combination for each spindle to achieve a polished look on your staircase. You could also incorporate other small embellishments, like bells, baubles, pumpkins, Easter eggs, or patterned bows.

It's a creative way to change the look of your staircase railing to help freshen things up. And since there's a sea of artificial flowers out there, you can design one that speaks to your tastes. Pick your absolute favorite blooms or use ones that are symbolic of the season. To keep it budget-friendly, look for bunches at thrift shops or keep your eyes peeled for smoking deals at discount stores. Dollar Tree also has options, like Floral Garden Artificial Hydrangea Bushes and Floral Garden Peony Bushes. Turns out, decorating your stairs is easier than you think.