Forget The Paint: The Easier Way To Refresh Kitchen Cabinets With Just A Screwdriver
If your kitchen is looking outdated, you may be toying with the idea of revamping the cabinetry. A fresh coat of paint on your cabinets might be the first option that comes to mind, but there's actually an even easier way to change up the look. Before you begin picking out a paint color and taping off the hinges, consider turning your upper cabinets into open shelving instead. Simply taking the doors off the cabinets can make a huge difference in your kitchen, and it's a DIY that only requires a screwdriver.
Removing the doors can potentially change the silhouette of your cabinets, and may even make the space feel bigger. Not to mention it lets you display any valuable vintage kitchen items you've acquired over the years. If you're not much of a collector, then you might enjoy how much easier it is to access your mugs and plates without the doors blocking them.
All in all, taking the doors off the cabinets is a pretty quick and straightforward process. It can be done in a matter of minutes, and it's also generally mess-free. When painting your cabinets, on the other hand, you have to worry about paint dripping onto your counter or accidentally splattering onto the walls. Keeping your lines neat and cleaning up afterwards can be frustrating and time consuming, but luckily you don't need to worry about that when removing the doors. Plus, if you decide you don't like the color you picked, removing the paint or painting over it can be a hassle. If you decide you don't like the way your cabinets look without doors, though, all you need to do is reattach the doors.
How to refresh your cabinets by removing the doors
Start by checking the screws holding your cabinet doors in place to ensure you have the right kind of screwdriver. This is a good time to familiarize yourself with the type of hinge your cabinet doors require, since the number and arrangement of screws will vary based on the style of hinge. Start with the bottom hinge and work your way up so that the cabinet doesn't lean and pull against the other hinge. You'll also want to make sure you have a solid grip on the cabinet door so it doesn't come crashing to the ground once the screws are removed.
It's a good idea to keep the screws and hinges in a resealable container so they don't get lost. If you decide to put the doors back on later, you'll want to have all the pieces. The doors should be stored laying flat in a cool, dry area to keep them in good condition. You can seal the holes left behind with putty or caulk for a more seamless look, but keep in mind that you'll need to re-drill them if you decide to put the doors back on later.
There are a few ways you can take the refresh even further. Since you don't need to worry about gumming up the hinges with paint, you may consider giving the shelves a fresh coat of paint— especially if the shelves aren't in the best shape or don't really match the rest of the kitchen. However, as previously noted, paint can get messy. Instead, try using peel and stick wallpaper to update your kitchen cabinets. Lining the insides of the shelves with wallpaper is a simple way to add more color to your kitchen.