Forget The Paint: The Easier Way To Refresh Kitchen Cabinets With Just A Screwdriver

If your kitchen is looking outdated, you may be toying with the idea of revamping the cabinetry. A fresh coat of paint on your cabinets might be the first option that comes to mind, but there's actually an even easier way to change up the look. Before you begin picking out a paint color and taping off the hinges, consider turning your upper cabinets into open shelving instead. Simply taking the doors off the cabinets can make a huge difference in your kitchen, and it's a DIY that only requires a screwdriver.

Removing the doors can potentially change the silhouette of your cabinets, and may even make the space feel bigger. Not to mention it lets you display any valuable vintage kitchen items you've acquired over the years. If you're not much of a collector, then you might enjoy how much easier it is to access your mugs and plates without the doors blocking them.

All in all, taking the doors off the cabinets is a pretty quick and straightforward process. It can be done in a matter of minutes, and it's also generally mess-free. When painting your cabinets, on the other hand, you have to worry about paint dripping onto your counter or accidentally splattering onto the walls. Keeping your lines neat and cleaning up afterwards can be frustrating and time consuming, but luckily you don't need to worry about that when removing the doors. Plus, if you decide you don't like the color you picked, removing the paint or painting over it can be a hassle. If you decide you don't like the way your cabinets look without doors, though, all you need to do is reattach the doors.