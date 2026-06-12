Goodbye, Coffee Mug Clutter: The Storage Solution From IKEA That Doubles As DIY Decor
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Are you obsessed with using IKEA finds for budget-friendly hacks that hide kitchen countertop clutter? One TikToker just figured out a way to repurpose the MOPPE Mini Storage Chest, turning it into a decorative-yet-functional display shelf for her favorite coffee mugs. After customizing the casing to make personalized book storage, Duygu Turgut Gokpinar, aka duyguturgok, found herself with six spacious drawers begging to be repurposed instead of thrown in the trash. Since each drawer is the perfect height for storing standard or oversized coffee mugs, she glued and stapled them together to create compartments, attached plywood to the back for extra support, then added decorative wooden elements, paint, and peel-and-stick paper before hanging her new DIY decor on the wall and filling it with her favorite coffee cups.
Along with investing $40 in the MOPPE Mini Storage Chest, expect to spend another $20 or so to pull off this project. You'll need plenty of wood glue, heavy-duty staples, and a piece of plywood measuring around 16 x 12 inches to completely cover the back of your new coffee mug storage solution. Although they're optional, trimming each of the edges with wood detailing like the ANZKA Mini Half Wooden Beads elevates a basic boxy look to an adorably cottagecore statement piece. You could totally embrace the raw birch wood look, but a coat of paint or stain dramatically improves the exterior and a few pieces of peel-and-stick wallpaper add dimension inside. Last but not least, you'll need a few of your favorite coffee cups. Valuable vintage mugs from your latest thrift store haul look especially nice when displayed.
Customize your DIY decor with wood trim, paint, and contact paper
Start by using a generous amount of wood glue to attach the sides of your drawers together. You can arrange the drawers however you prefer as long as you end up with a rectangular shape. Once your glue has dried, use heavy-duty staples to reinforce the joints between each drawer. Use additional staples to attach a thin piece of plywood to cover the back of your newly-formed structure to provide additional support and help it hang flush against your wall.
@duyguturgok
Replying to @Goldentiger here is what I made. #ikeahack #diyhomedecor #upcycledfurniture
The next step is customization. Duygu Turgut Gokpinar hot glued small wooden half round beads along the edges of her drawers before painting the entire structure a rich blue, but your imagination is the limit when it comes to personalization. In addition to choosing any paint or stain color you like for the outside, consider using contrasting paint, different styles of wood trim, or decoupage or foil to help your drawer edges really stand out. Then, carefully apply peel-and-stick paper to line the inside of each drawer.
The final step is attaching two sturdy picture hangers to the back of your new coffee mug display. Although there are plenty of genius ways to reuse old coffee mugs in your home, this DIY decor piece belongs as close to your tea kettle or French press as possible. Although the entire MOPPE chest weighs under 10 pounds, don't risk it with adhesive mounting hooks. Instead, screw picture hangers like the LEGLO Triangle D-Rings, one on each side, to hang it securely.