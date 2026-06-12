Goodbye, Coffee Mug Clutter: The Storage Solution From IKEA That Doubles As DIY Decor

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Are you obsessed with using IKEA finds for budget-friendly hacks that hide kitchen countertop clutter? One TikToker just figured out a way to repurpose the MOPPE Mini Storage Chest, turning it into a decorative-yet-functional display shelf for her favorite coffee mugs. After customizing the casing to make personalized book storage, Duygu Turgut Gokpinar, aka duyguturgok, found herself with six spacious drawers begging to be repurposed instead of thrown in the trash. Since each drawer is the perfect height for storing standard or oversized coffee mugs, she glued and stapled them together to create compartments, attached plywood to the back for extra support, then added decorative wooden elements, paint, and peel-and-stick paper before hanging her new DIY decor on the wall and filling it with her favorite coffee cups.

Along with investing $40 in the MOPPE Mini Storage Chest, expect to spend another $20 or so to pull off this project. You'll need plenty of wood glue, heavy-duty staples, and a piece of plywood measuring around 16 x 12 inches to completely cover the back of your new coffee mug storage solution. Although they're optional, trimming each of the edges with wood detailing like the ANZKA Mini Half Wooden Beads elevates a basic boxy look to an adorably cottagecore statement piece. You could totally embrace the raw birch wood look, but a coat of paint or stain dramatically improves the exterior and a few pieces of peel-and-stick wallpaper add dimension inside. Last but not least, you'll need a few of your favorite coffee cups. Valuable vintage mugs from your latest thrift store haul look especially nice when displayed.