9 Vintage Mugs To Look For At Thrift Stores Or Estate Sales For A More Valuable Haul

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Hunting through the shelves of home goods at thrift stores is not only fun, but it can also be lucrative. Hidden among the scores of old crock pots, bakeware, and vintage kitchen items is a common find that resellers say may hold unexpected value. Vintage mugs can be surprising treasures you might want to take home and display or resell for big returns.

Mugs are a dime a dozen in thrift shops, so finding a valuable one among the hundreds of junky coffee and tea cups littering your local resale shelves is a bit of a trick. But find the right one, and you could fetch more than $100 from an interested collector. Just make sure your mug is in excellent condition, without chips or cracks, if you want top dollar. Note that while vintage mugs are great for resale or decoration, they may not be safe to drink from due to high lead content. But for their worth as collectibles, you can't go wrong with these nine finds, valued for their beauty, rarity, and nostalgia.