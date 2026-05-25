Gardener Shares Cute & Clever DIY For Keeping Birds Out Of Fruit: 'I Barely Lost Any'

It's a privilege to look after the birds that add so much to our gardens. They provide beauty, music, and the promise of pollination. In return, we happily offer up our resources, supplying them with creative bird baths, feeders, and (if we're particularly handy) custom built birdhouses. And while we may go to great lengths to keep our local bird population happy, as far as the strawberry patch is concerned, that's a no-bird zone.

We know there's nothing more demoralizing than finding that the harvest you've been pouring into for months was taken out overnight by some non-human visitors. UK-based crafter and gardener clarehooper shared a video on Instagram revealing her crafty way of protecting her strawberry yield from hungry birds. It involves some small rocks, red, green, and white paint, and just the right amount of deception.

After using paint to transform the rocks into cute, inedible strawberries, she peppers them around the strawberry plants — the idea being, of course, that the birds will go for the decoy strawberries, find that they are none too tasty, and be deterred from messing with them any further. Clarehooper claims she "barely lost any strawberries" after implementing this hack. While we can't say for certain that this will protect your berries from beaks, it's a fun project that adds a sweet pop of color to your garden, so you've really got nothing to lose in trying.