Deadly Gardening Trend Alert: Gardener Warns, 'I Will Never Use This Stuff Again'

Yards and gardens can be sanctuaries for wildlife, and you may even have designed your outdoor space specifically to attract birds to your yard. But gardeners know that birds can also be pests, and a common tool to keep them from gobbling up your plants is bird netting. Unfortunately, this netting can prove to be more than a simple deterrent — in fact, it can be deadly. In a thread on Reddit, one user claimed that they will "never use this stuff again" after seeing a chipmunk get tangled in their garden netting and die. Meanwhile, on another thread, a Redditor said: "My daughter works in a berry farm in upstate NY and regularly comes across birds that get tangled in protective netting placed around the bushes."

Gardeners commonly use bird netting by draping it over plants to keep birds from eating their tomatoes, other vegetables, or fruit. Some homeowners even install it over chicken coops to discourage predators, or use it around a house's eaves to keep birds from roosting there. Bird netting comes in a variety of mesh sizes, with some designed for specific birds. The problem is, though, that birds of all sizes can get tangled in your netting, as can a number of mammals and other small animals. Sometimes, even larger animals such as deer can get stuck. It's enough of a hazard that certain types of bird netting are banned in cities like Victoria, Australia, and there have been public calls to restrict its use in places such as New York City and the U.K.