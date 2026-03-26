Build This Sweet Birdhouse Just In Time For Spring!

Among the myriad springtime blessings that come to us at the end of a long winter, the return of migrating birds is one that I truly look forward to every year. As a master woodworker with decades of experience, my inclination is to build birdhouses to attract those birds to my yard. They've varied from fancy to simple to quirky. A hanging birdhouse, similar to this cute DIY birdhouse, offers a classic look that will enhance any outdoor landscape — just in time for spring.

Our birdhouse will be made from 1-inch by 6-inch select grade pine lumber (with an actual width of 5 ⅜ inches) that you can find at any big box home improvement store or lumberyard. First, you'll need a way to cut the pine pieces to size. A chop saw, a handheld circular saw, or jig saw will work well. In a pinch, you could use a hand saw. Use a paddle bit to bore the entry hole. Note that it's critical that the parts are cut squarely with the edges of the pieces at 90 degrees to one another. A try square tool or combo square will help you achieve that goal. To start, cut out all of the parts with the exception of the two ends — you'll cut those to fit.

Start by crosscutting pieces from the 1 by 6 pine lumber, aiming for a total of 10 pieces: Four ¾-inch by 5 ⅜-inch by 8-inch sidewalls, two ¾-inch by approximately 4-½ inch square ends that you'll adjust later, two ¾-inch by 5 ⅜-inch by 10-inch roof pieces, one ¾-inch by 2 ¼-inch by 10-inch long wide eave, and one ¾-inch by 1 ½-inch by 10-inch long narrow eave. Use an "X" to mark your eaves.