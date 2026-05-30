Ditch The Overstuffed Shelves: An Easier, More Stylish Way To Store Vinyl Records

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Your favorite tracks may not take up much space on Spotify, but experts and audiophiles alike agree that when it comes to pure listening pleasure, nothing beats vinyl. But whether you're new to collecting records or you've already got a massive assortment, they can be tricky to store. Vinyl records come in 12-inch, 7-inch, and 10-inch sized discs housed in cardboard covers. No matter which size (or genre) you prefer, keeping them in a humidity-controlled space away from dust and grime is the key to making sure they last. There are several ways to up your vinyl record storage game, but several TikTokers think using a wooden crate is one of the easiest and most stylish ways to ditch the overstuffed shelves.

It's easy to find wooden crates that work well for storing vinyl records if you know where to look. If you can't find one at your local orchard, a trip to a nearby craft or home improvement store will do the trick. Home Depot sells crates in two different sizes, an 18 inch version that works well for growing collections and a 27 inch size that can accommodate way more of your favorites.

While you may feel tempted to snag a few of the plastic milk crates stacked in the back alley of your go-to grocery store, check with a manager before taking them. Typically, they're put out back to be reused during the dairy delivery process, and, according to Milk Crates Direct, the fines for taking one can run between $200 and $1,000! Since that money could buy you a lot of records, we recommend sticking to wood crates instead.