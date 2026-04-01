Keep Your Vinyl Record Collection Organized With An Affordable IKEA Kitchen Find

Using the VARIERA to boost your vinyl record storage game requires a little assembly. First, you'll need to open the packaging, and then pull out the metal accordion-type base to extend it a bit. The bottom side has rubber feet, so set that side down on a table or countertop. Twist one peg clockwise onto each of the 14 threads atop the device until it's tightened. Then, extend the VARIERA as far as you'd like and set one album or 12-inch single between each pair of pegs.

Setting just one album per peg set allows you to fully see each cover. You could place perhaps one more per peg pair, but don't overstuff the gaps with too many records or the covers may get scuffed. Leaving space to flip through the albums also allows for ample airflow, which helps prevent moisture accumulation and even mildew in overly humid conditions.

On the VARIERA product page, reviewers note that this product is handy for storing all sorts of things, such as cookie sheets, cutting boards, hats, and books. It can even be one of those craft storage ideas that inspires you to rework your favorite project area. If records aren't your thing, you can incorporate VARIERA units to store cookbooks in the kitchen or coffee table books in your living room. The possibilities are plentiful.