Not Cabinets: The Smarter Way To Hide Your Toilet Paper And Reduce Clutter

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Bathrooms are usually small, and toilet paper rolls are bulky and unsightly. If you're looking for a creative storage idea for small bathrooms, consider a smarter way to store and hide away this bathroom necessity. Instead of adding another clunky cabinet, a toilet paper organizer can make your bathroom feel more sleek and streamlined.

Ideally, look for an organizer that's slim and sits on the floor beside the toilet in the gap between the abode and the wall or vanity. This keeps extra rolls easily accessible, but doesn't require any installation and keeps them out of the way. Even better, it takes advantage of a space that's not usable for much else. If you have a tight bathroom, this type of solution is also less visually heavy than cabinets. Cabinets can feel like they're crowding the room, while this type of product just slides in right next to the toilet.