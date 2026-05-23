Not Cabinets: The Smarter Way To Hide Your Toilet Paper And Reduce Clutter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bathrooms are usually small, and toilet paper rolls are bulky and unsightly. If you're looking for a creative storage idea for small bathrooms, consider a smarter way to store and hide away this bathroom necessity. Instead of adding another clunky cabinet, a toilet paper organizer can make your bathroom feel more sleek and streamlined.
Ideally, look for an organizer that's slim and sits on the floor beside the toilet in the gap between the abode and the wall or vanity. This keeps extra rolls easily accessible, but doesn't require any installation and keeps them out of the way. Even better, it takes advantage of a space that's not usable for much else. If you have a tight bathroom, this type of solution is also less visually heavy than cabinets. Cabinets can feel like they're crowding the room, while this type of product just slides in right next to the toilet.
A purpose-made toilet paper organizer is a sleeker alternative to a cabinet
There are plenty of product types available, ranging from tall and narrow wicker baskets to affordable plastic storage towers. So matter your aesthetic, your small bathroom doesn't have to skimp out on storage and style. Though it's out of sight, you still want it to look nice, so consider your bathroom's style. A woven unit looks relaxed and can suit rustic, farmhouse, and coastal bathrooms, while metal and smooth plastic units are sleeker and more modern-looking for contemporary bathrooms. A product with a lid is helps to hide the toilet paper, and the top surface can sometimes double nicely as a commode-side table.
The Yamazaki Home's Toilet Paper Stocker is a minimalist vertical organizer designed to keep bathroom tissue hidden, without taking over the room. Costing $85, it's not the most budget-friendly toilet paper storage hack, but it is discreet and well-reviewed. It has openings at the bottom (one on each side so it can go on either side of a toilet) to access rolls without needing to open any lids. If you're looking for a lower-priced item, a bin like efluky's Toilet Paper Organizer has a similar minimalist design. However, if you want something a bit more rustic, something in a natural material like Pinxiury's Water Hyacinth Toilet Paper Basket can add a bit of texture to the space.