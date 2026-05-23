Ditch Bulky Shelves: A Smarter, Foldable Way To Add Storage To Small Laundry Rooms

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Few people enjoy doing laundry, but even those who do will agree that working in a small, cluttered laundry room makes the chore worse. Small laundry rooms often face two main issues: lack of storage and lack of usable surfaces. Open shelving offers easily-accessible storage, but can crowd tight laundry rooms. A table for folding is pretty much out of the question in very cramped spaces. For those in search of budget-friendly small laundry room ideas, there's a solution that lets you have both: open shelving when you want it, and your space back when you need it. Folding brackets are the secret to creating flexible and practical laundry room storage.

This project from dragonlordofczar shows an excellent storage hack for your small laundry room. They use a folding bracket to create shelves that can click up into place when they need them, and fold down parallel to the wall to get them out of the way. The CLT Folding Shelf Bracket is an example of this type of bracket. This one supports up to 550 pounds, and we recommend selecting a similar heavy-duty option for laundry rooms. These types of brackets also come in various sizes, allowing you to pick a depth to suit your space. Any sturdy shelf can work for this project, and you can choose the shelf width and length depending on your available space and the bracket size. At around $30 for two shelves, the Dinzi LVJ Wall Shelves are an affordable choice.