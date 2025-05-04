7 Stylish Ways To Hide Your Bulky Washer And Dryer

Having your own set of a washer and dryer is a seemingly simple luxury that many people take for granted. As one previous survey from the National Association of Home Builders revealed, having a separate laundry room is an important feature many home buyers are looking for. With that said though, this isn't possible in all homes and regions where space can be on the tighter end. This doesn't mean you have to give up on your dream of having your own laundry appliances, though, especially if you're not planning on selling your home any time soon.

Aside from knowing how to choose a washer and dryer, there are several ways you can hide these bulky appliances. In many cases, you may even be able to work them into your interior design plan. Instead of looking at your washer and dryer as an eyesore, you can get creative with cabinets, doors, and even curtains. One word of caution before you get started: You will need to ensure any area where you store your washer and dryer has proper ventilation, water lines, and either electricity or gas hookups. If you're unsure, it's always a good idea to have a contractor help you with the setup, and then you can get creative with hiding the appliances.