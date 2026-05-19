Neither Crabgrass Nor Spurge Weed: The Overlooked Weed Quietly Destroying Lawns

Achieving and maintaining a healthy lawn requires key practices that promote healthy grass and weed control. You might already be on the lookout for some of the most common weeds that grow in home lawns, including crabgrass, spurge weed, dandelion, and thistle. These all have different characteristics and timeframes for when they can pop up and take over a lawn. Another weed you might not be as familiar with is creeping Charlie (Glechoma hederacea), but it's important to be aware of this invasive plant and to know how to identify and manage it before it's too late.

Also commonly known as ground ivy, creeping Charlie is an herbaceous perennial plant originally from Europe. Today, creeping Charlie can be found in most parts of the U.S. where it's considered an invasive weed. Like other members of the mint family, creeping Charlie can thrive in lawns, thickets, and along roads alike. It's identifiable by its one-foot tall foliage that grows low to the ground, with scalloped-shaped green leaves that are about an inch in size that also smell minty when they are crushed.

Creeping Charlie also produces fragrant, tubular-shaped flowers in the spring that can be blue, lavender, or purple in color. Don't let these pretty flowers fool you, though. Once it gets going in your lawn, creeping Charlie can quickly take over and leave your property with mostly weeds instead of turf. True to its name, creeping Charlie rapidly spreads in a creeping-like manner and spreads via its stolons, seeds, and rhizomes. Needless to say, unless you want a lawn full of creeping Charlie, year-round management and prompt eradication are crucial to success.