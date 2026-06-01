Reuse A Plastic Container Lid For Creative Kitchen Utensil Storage

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Kitchen utensils are essential to everyday life, but often end up crowding your drawers or taking up precious real estate on your counter. If you need a way to keep your spatulas, whisks, and large spoons together and out of the way, this DIY turns an old plastic container lid into neat storage. With just one sturdy plastic lid with a wide lip, like the kind that screws onto the top of the container, you'll be able to make a nifty hanging rack for your utensils. In a YouTube video, the channel Mana Creative Corner showed how to make this ultra affordable hanging utensil rack. The unique storage solution hangs directly from the bottom of a cabinet, keeping your utensils nearby yet out of the way.

Since this DIY rack mounts to the underside of your cupboard, your countertop and drawers will be free of clutter. To complete this project, you'll also need a few S hooks as well as a tool to poke holes through your plastic lid. For a more budget-friendly alternative, make S hooks out of wire you already have. Soldering irons work great for melting holes in plastic, though you could use a sharp object instead. This genius way to use lids from old plastic containers instead of tossing them adds organization and storage to your kitchen for practically no cost. While rotating under-cabinet adhesive hooks are available online, they can cost about $15 each, making this DIY a much more budget-conscious and eco-friendly choice.