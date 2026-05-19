Keep Flies Away All Summer With An Easy-To-Grow Flower They Can't Stand

Flies are among the summer's most irritating insects, and they can quickly ruin a BBQ or picnic — while possibly transmitting diseases in the process. At the same time, you might not want to use short-term chemicals to repel them. Certain hacks can keep flies away from your home and patio, and natural methods of fly control are often a desirable alternative to insecticides. To that end, you might consider using strong-smelling plants to your advantage. In particular, flies are said to dislike the smell of scented geraniums (Pelargonium spp.).

Geraniums are some of the all-around easiest flowers to grow. Popular in home gardens, many varieties can add both visual appeal and a pleasant fragrance to your outdoor spaces. That fragrance comes from the natural oils located in the plant's foliage. While humans might enjoy the smell of popular species such as lemon geraniums or peppermint geraniums, however, certain insects might not. That said, while scented geranium flowers are certainly fragrant, it's worth knowing that they're not as potent as the leaves themselves; the best way to release that fly-repelling odor is to burn sprigs of the plant or crush the foliage.

These plants are perennials in USDA hardiness zones 9 to 12, but they can be grown as annuals outside of these areas, too. Just make sure all frost danger has passed in your area before planting. Be warned, too, that the plant's leaves can be toxic to humans and pets, especially when eaten in large quantities.