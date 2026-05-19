Skip Traditional Blinds: The Beautiful, Natural Way To Add Privacy To Any Balcony

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Fresh air and cool breezes are some of the perks of having a balcony. It's your little slice of outdoor heaven if you live in an apartment or condo — a spot for outdoor living and the opportunity for more natural light and ventilation into your home. One of the main drawbacks is that it can feel a bit like you're on display, both to passersby and neighbors who have a clear view onto your balcony. If you have a covered balcony, you can attach curtains or blinds to the ceiling, but a more natural way to add privacy and play up the feeling of being outdoors is by creating a living screen with vines. It's an easy way to pack big style into a small balcony while also adding privacy.

Growing a green privacy wall helps create a cozy, charming, oasis, imparting the escapism of a secret garden. When you choose fast-growing options, the screen fills out quickly, limiting the view others have of your outdoor space, while still letting some sunlight filter through. There are plenty of vining plants that grow well in pots, making them perfect for this idea. You'll also need supports for the vining plants — beautiful DIY garden trellis ideas often work on a patio, or use a simple lattice panel. You can also get decorative trellises, like this Macteyia metal garden trellis. Of course the railings of your balcony can also used as trellises for privacy-providing vines, as long as it's permitted under an HOA or tenant's agreement.