Skip Traditional Blinds: The Beautiful, Natural Way To Add Privacy To Any Balcony
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Fresh air and cool breezes are some of the perks of having a balcony. It's your little slice of outdoor heaven if you live in an apartment or condo — a spot for outdoor living and the opportunity for more natural light and ventilation into your home. One of the main drawbacks is that it can feel a bit like you're on display, both to passersby and neighbors who have a clear view onto your balcony. If you have a covered balcony, you can attach curtains or blinds to the ceiling, but a more natural way to add privacy and play up the feeling of being outdoors is by creating a living screen with vines. It's an easy way to pack big style into a small balcony while also adding privacy.
Growing a green privacy wall helps create a cozy, charming, oasis, imparting the escapism of a secret garden. When you choose fast-growing options, the screen fills out quickly, limiting the view others have of your outdoor space, while still letting some sunlight filter through. There are plenty of vining plants that grow well in pots, making them perfect for this idea. You'll also need supports for the vining plants — beautiful DIY garden trellis ideas often work on a patio, or use a simple lattice panel. You can also get decorative trellises, like this Macteyia metal garden trellis. Of course the railings of your balcony can also used as trellises for privacy-providing vines, as long as it's permitted under an HOA or tenant's agreement.
Grow vining plants in pots on your balcony for privacy
To deck out your apartment balcony with greenery, decide where you want your living privacy screens to go. It's common to put them on the ends of the balcony, especially if there are other balconies adjacent to yours. But, you can let vines grow along the front of your balcony along the railing (where allowed) to block the view from below as well. Keep in mind you'll need pots for the plants, so choose a spot where the planters fit well.
Selecting fast-growing plants that fit your preferred aesthetic means you won't have to wait as long for dense coverage. Evergreen vines, like bougainvillea (Bougainvillea spp.), honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens), and star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides), help shield your outdoor space year-round. Review the sunlight requirements for the specific vines you're considering to ensure they'll thrive on your balcony. Also, be cautious with ivy and other aggressive vines, as they can damage the side of the building.
Choosing the right support system is also important. Bar-style railings offer a natural spot for vines to climb if you want to keep the screen low and maintain your view. Freestanding trellises make adding and removing vines easier, useful for renters. Lightweight support structures keep the load on the balcony lower and can take advantage of less expensive DIY materials. You can make a simple support trellis with bamboo stakes and twine or wire. After planting your vines in pots, train them to snake up onto the supports, so they fill in the gaps and create your quiet outdoor oasis.