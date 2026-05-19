Don't Throw Out Used Tea Bags: 10 Smart Ways To Reuse Them In Your Home & Garden
Who doesn't love a nice cup of tea? Whether you prefer yours hot or over ice, it can be a revitalizing beverage when you're in need of one. While the tea bag itself wasn't developed until the early 1900s, these days countless bags get tossed in the trash without a second thought. It's a wonder why, too, as there are many handy uses for old tea bags, which might make you adore them as much as the actual drink.
Tea bags can serve as little helpers all around the home and garden. Save them up, and they can assist with chores like cleaning glass, scrubbing cookware, and eliminating odors. Want to keep pests at bay and help your plants thrive? Gather all of the old tea bags that accumulated during brunch. The natural properties of tea make it a versatile powerhouse, while the bag offers convenience. But if you're looking to clean and restore shine to hardware floors, black tea itself (not the bags) can be a handy option.
Note that when the hacks below rely on tannins for cleaning or other tasks, you want to use black tea ideally, with green or white traditional teas as good alternate options. Herbal "teas" — more accurately called tisanes — tend to be too low in tannins to work for hacks where the bitter polyphenols are needed. Herbal teas are, on the other hand, wonderful for the tricks below that lean into a bag's aromatics.
Make your glass & mirrors sparkle
Smudges on glass and mirrors can stick out like a sore thumb. Using spent tea bags, you can easily wipe them away without having to pull out cleaning products. Simply use a moistened bag like a mini sponge, rubbing it over the glass or mirror. The tannins in black tea helps tackle the dirty marks. Finally, buff the surface with a microfiber towel and enjoy the shiny results.
Banish grease and grime from cookware
There's nothing quite like a home-cooked meal. Yet, the greasy cleanup is often a pain unless you have a trick up your sleeve. The next time you're looking to clean stuck-on pans, start by filling them with hot water. Pop two or three used tea bags into each one. Give your cookware a couple of hours to soak, then start scrubbing away (you can use the bag itself, gently, as the scrubber). Grime should come off much more easily due to the tannic astringency cutting through the grease.
Stop unwanted pests from taking over
Looking for a chemical-free way to manage garden pests so they don't destroy your plants? Collect used peppermint tea bags and set them aside to dry. Then, nestle them into the soil next to your flowers, plants, or veggies. Since bugs and critters dislike the odor, they'll keep their distance. You can also place dried tea bags around your home, too. If you don't have peppermint tea, shake a little peppermint essential oil onto regular tea bags as an alternative. The bags will soak up the oil, becoming convenient repellents.
Craft gorgeous home decor to elevate the ambiance
Tea bags themselves can be transformed into a stunning DIY lantern, as demonstrated by TikToker macrami_arts. In the project, eight tea bags are emptied and flattened into sheets. Dried flowers are sandwiched between sheets using glue, creating four sepia-toned lantern walls. Twigs and twine help join the walls together to create a freestanding cube. Drop in a battery-operated tea light for illumination, and the results are dazzling.
Say goodbye to stinky odors
A house is full of spaces that can develop unpleasant smells. Fortunately, black tea is capable of absorbing odors thanks to the leaves' properties and makeup, while herbal teas are especially fragrant. Let spent bags dry, then place a few at the bottom of a trash bin. Or drop them in a container and set them in a closet or refrigerator where bad smells can arise. They even help stinky shoes (drop one or two dried-out bags in each shoe overnight). Change them out when you start noticing they're no longer working their magic.
Help your lovely garden grow
Who doesn't love healthy plants? Give yours an extra boost of nutrients by holding onto your used tea bags. Cut the bags open, pour the contents onto a flat container, and let everything dry. Scatter the tea around your plants' stems in the garden or containers. It's an easy way to promote growth while also giving the granules a second purpose. Remember to save some for your houseplants as well!
Fill your home with an irresistible scent
Tea comes in a wide variety of flavors and scents, so why not surround yourself with dreamy aromas? As the DIYer behind Chas' Crazy Creations points out, it's easy to make an air freshener using a slow cooker, water, and used herbal or black tea bags. Add water to a small slow cooker, then place a couple of bags in (dangling their strings outside of the appliance for easier removal). Turn it on and enjoy the incredible smell that fills the room as the bags simmer.
Put together seed starters
Old tea bags can help get your seeds sprouting, according to Homify. Run the bags under water, then cut a small slit in the corner of each tea bag. Add a couple of seeds, laying the bags atop wet paper towels in a tray. Store in a warm dark spot, spritzing everything occasionally with water. After you notice a couple of inches of growth, you'll be ready to transfer your seed starts to your garden. For plants that thrive in neutral, non-acid soils, empty the spent tea and add starting soil to the bags instead.
Rejuvenate dirty carpets and rugs
Carpets can get pretty filthy, especially in areas with lots of traffic. Deodorize them by mixing up a quick solution of spent tea and baking soda. Add about one cup baking soda to a container. Then, open two or more dried-out tea bags (herbal mint or citrus works well, as does Earl Gray or a chai blend) and stir or shake them into the baking soda. Prior to vacuuming, shake some of the powder onto the carpet or rug, letting it sit for at least 15 minutes. Run your vacuum as usual and enjoy the results.
Get your hands fresh and clean
If you're a fan of cooking, you know there are certain odors, like onions, that seem to linger on your hands. But it doesn't mean you have to put up with the pungent smell! Grab a spent tea bag leftover from your morning cup and head to the sink. Rub it between your hands under running water, like one of those little bars of soap at hotels. The tea leaves' natural absorbency will help make the scent disappear so you don't have to walk around smelling like dinner.