Don't Throw Out Used Tea Bags: 10 Smart Ways To Reuse Them In Your Home & Garden

Who doesn't love a nice cup of tea? Whether you prefer yours hot or over ice, it can be a revitalizing beverage when you're in need of one. While the tea bag itself wasn't developed until the early 1900s, these days countless bags get tossed in the trash without a second thought. It's a wonder why, too, as there are many handy uses for old tea bags, which might make you adore them as much as the actual drink.

Tea bags can serve as little helpers all around the home and garden. Save them up, and they can assist with chores like cleaning glass, scrubbing cookware, and eliminating odors. Want to keep pests at bay and help your plants thrive? Gather all of the old tea bags that accumulated during brunch. The natural properties of tea make it a versatile powerhouse, while the bag offers convenience. But if you're looking to clean and restore shine to hardware floors, black tea itself (not the bags) can be a handy option.

Note that when the hacks below rely on tannins for cleaning or other tasks, you want to use black tea ideally, with green or white traditional teas as good alternate options. Herbal "teas" — more accurately called tisanes — tend to be too low in tannins to work for hacks where the bitter polyphenols are needed. Herbal teas are, on the other hand, wonderful for the tricks below that lean into a bag's aromatics.