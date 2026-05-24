Use An Old Candle Holder For Budget-Friendly Bathroom Storage With This Smart DIY

Start by cleaning up your candle holder, then revive it with a new color or finish if needed. Consider making it blend with your other bathroom fixtures in order to achieve a polished look. Once it's dry, squeeze glue onto its top where a candle usually sits. Attach the bowl so that it's centered. Similar to the DIYer, use a book or another flat object to apply pressure while it dries, helping ensure there's a strong grip. In the meantime, it'll give you plenty of time to clean your bathroom so that the soap holder can be the final touch.

Once the piece is fully dry, pick a spot for it near the sink, and then secure it to the wall using screws. The glass dish will now be your soap's new home. You could place a soap bottle with a pump on it or even a cute DIY soap dispenser made from a jam jar. Although it would be possible to use a bar of soap instead, the bowl could quickly become messy and be a pain to clean. Not to mention, the liquid kind is considered a better option when it comes to handwashing, as a bar can harbor germs.

Your new soap holder will look beautiful while also being a brilliant storage solution. It'll free up room on your countertop, allowing you to fit other essentials like a toothbrush cup or lotion. Craft a one-of-a-kind holder for each bathroom by using different thrifted finds. Vintage pieces will, of course, add extra charm. You could also use a saucer instead of a bowl if you'd prefer. However, just be careful if you have little ones, who might accidentally knock the soap off during use.