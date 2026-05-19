You're Throwing Away Empty Soda Cans — Here's A Better Use For Them In The Garden

Soda cans can quickly fill up your recycling bin. If you find that you're continuously tossing your cans away, however, it's worth knowing that there's an easy way to put them to good use in your garden. Soda cans weigh very little, but still hold up well because they're made of aluminum. This design makes them the perfect items for taking up space in the bottom of large planters. When you're growing real plants in very large containers, filling the entire pot with soil can make it extremely heavy. Plus, potting soil is expensive, and most plants only require so much. Placing soda cans beneath the soil in the bottom of your plant pots will help you save costs and move those large planters with ease. Even better, placing soda cans in your planter will increase drainage inside the pot.

Besides soda cans, any aluminum drink container — including beer or seltzer cans — will work great for this nifty hack. Depending on the size of your planter and how much space you want to take up inside, the number of cans you'll need will vary. Even with smaller containers, like window boxes for flowers, adding a few soda cans can help you conserve soil. Your plants will still look beautiful, too, and no one will be able to tell that your planters are filled up with those empty soda cans.