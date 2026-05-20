Turn Old Jar Lids And Paper Towel Rolls Into Neat Wall Decor With A Creative DIY
Paper towels are convenient to reach for when you have a spill to clean, but they also generate a lot of waste — 13 billion pounds get used every year (per Market.us), which works out to an average of roughly 80 rolls per person. Even if those numbers don't motivate you to find paper towel alternatives that are good for the planet, you can still take steps to get better use from each roll to lessen its footprint. And turning them into home decor is a great way to keep the empty tubes out of the trash! One fun and stylish project pairs those cardboard cylinders with old jar lids to make unique wall decorations. Instagram creator creando_con_disa shares this clever DIY, which goes together quickly, uses inexpensive materials, and can have a huge impact on a room's aesthetic.
Don't worry: The finished product doesn't look like it came from the recycling bin, and the low cost will be your little secret. This DIY is a bit like a wall-mounted vase, with the vertical tube holding your choice of false greenery or flowers. The jar lids serve as the anchor where you attach the tube and hang it on the wall. Make a pair to flank a painting, or use a whole row of them to decorate a blank wall.
While the basics of the project are relatively simple, there's room for creative customization in the details. You'll need something to cover the tubes, such as paint, paper, or wallpaper, and any accents to style the look. The original creator wraps the ends of the tubes with metallic tape for a classic upscale design, but you can also go glam or maximalist with the embellishments. Finally, grab your hot glue gun for assembly.
DIY plant holder decor with paper towel tubes and jar lids
The first step in this DIY is to decorate the cardboard tube to fit your decor and highlight the fake plants in your home. Check the tube for any bits of glue or uneven surfaces. If it looks rough, cover the cardboard with thick decorative paper like cardstock or peel-and-stick wallpaper instead of painting it. That will give you a smoother finish. Painting it black will make it stand out against a light wall and create a modern look, but you can go with a versatile neutral, a bright solid that complements your color scheme, or a pattern. Paint the tube and lid a matching color to create a cohesive single unit.
The embellishments are the next step. Wrap decorative tape around the ends, or use something more interesting, like fringe or gemstones. Hot glue the tube to the painted lid, positioning the lid about halfway up the length of the tube. Set it on the wall using a thumbtack or a screw as a hanger to hold the jar lid. Or, for a tabletop version, glue the bottom of the tube to the lid, which will serve as the base.
For the finishing touch, tuck your artificial flowers or greenery in the top end of the tube. If it doesn't stay where you want it, stuff a little floral foam inside or use hot glue to secure the outer stems to the tube. Illuminated branches, like these EMINGSKY Lighted Twigs, add a different twist on the display, whether you use them alone or with faux grasses. And while the original creator uses upright greenery, you can also use artificial vines to drape down the sides.