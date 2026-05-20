Not Cabinets, Not Drawers: This Dollar Tree DIY Organizes Spices In A Clever Way

One day, you're ordering takeout between nights on the town. The next, you're browsing that fancy new spice store on a Saturday afternoon, deciding which new flavorings you want to experiment with. You can't fight it, but you might be left to fight a new battle: keeping all those spices organized and easily accessible. A common option is dedicating a cabinet shelf to the spices, but that often leaves you digging through everything just to find the chili powder or cayenne pepper. And when all the bottles and their contents look similar, it can be difficult to find what you need. We've shared many clever ways to store and organize your spice collection, and here's one more. And it's super affordable because it uses wire bins from Dollar Tree.

It comes from the Instagram account of thecraftedstudioco. For each rack, you'll need one Essentials Gold Wire Tray for the framework and two of the Jot Metal Wire Trays (the long, narrow rectangular ones) as the shelves. While you're at Dollar Tree, grab a package of zip ties if you don't have any at home. That's how you'll connect the pieces. The cost for the shelf is under $6, which is much cheaper than most spice racks.

The gold wire design makes this DIY spice rack an attractive countertop solution for the seasonings you use frequently. However, it's best to store spices in a cool, dark, dry spot, so position the rack away from your stove to avoid heat and humidity from cooking. Or, put it on a pantry shelf to keep the smaller bottles contained. Either way, it's an extra kitchen storage idea to free up space.