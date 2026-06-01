Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodles In A Genius Way To Upgrade Her Driveway
Are you so focused on adding curb appeal to your front porch that the end of your driveway ends up looking a little neglected? Aside from installing a new mailbox or cleaning dirty sidewalks, it can be hard to spruce up the high-traffic spot. One Tiktoker, @birdie1216, figured out a genius way to use Dollar Tree pool noodles to upgrade her driveway in just a few minutes. She uses them to fill up a large plastic planter before topping it off with a lush hanging flower basket and solar-powered light. The final result is a lightweight display that adds a pop of color during the day and softly illuminates her driveway entrance at night.
The average driveway is between 10 and 12 feet wide, so start with a large planter base to keep the finished look proportional. Instead of filling it with soil, which can make things extremely heavy, you use pool noodles instead. Since they're made of lightweight-yet-dense foam, this provides support for your hanging basket while keeping your new driveway decoration light enough to move around as needed. Along with a few pool noodles and a hanging basket that's just small enough to fit inside your planter, you also need a sharp pair of gardening shears and a staked solar light, such as Dollar Tree's $5 Garden Collection Solar Disco Stake Light, to pull off this simple, stunning driveway upgrade.
Drought-tolerant hanging baskets keep this DIY driveway decor low-maintenance
Start by filling your planter base with pool noodles, which you can easily cut to fit using a serrated bread knife. Since they're completely covered by your hanging basket, it's okay if the pieces are uneven, the ends are slightly jagged, or you use an assortment of colors. The foam noodles provide a supportive base for your hanging basket, so make sure they slightly overlap each other as you add them to your planter.
Once your planter is just over half full, carefully set your hanging basket inside. It doesn't matter what type of flowers or plants you use, but pick a basket with plenty of spillers that hide the pool noodles inside for the most attractive results. Unless you want to constantly haul your garden hose or watering can to the end of your driveway during the scorching summer months, pick drought-tolerant, low-maintenance hanging basket flowers, such as trailing lantana (Lantana montevidensis) or begonias. After setting your basket in place, use garden shears to snip the hook and plastic strands off.
@birdie1216
Easy budget friendly planters less than $50 #diy #garden #drivewaydecor #gardenlights #hangingplants #flowers @The Home Depot
The last step is to add your solar light. While this is totally optional, it adds height to the overall arrangement and visual appeal when the sun goes down. On especially dark evenings, it can also help you spot your driveway entrance. Simply stake the light directly into the hanging basket soil before positioning your new planter into place.