Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodles In A Genius Way To Upgrade Her Driveway

Are you so focused on adding curb appeal to your front porch that the end of your driveway ends up looking a little neglected? Aside from installing a new mailbox or cleaning dirty sidewalks, it can be hard to spruce up the high-traffic spot. One Tiktoker, @birdie1216, figured out a genius way to use Dollar Tree pool noodles to upgrade her driveway in just a few minutes. She uses them to fill up a large plastic planter before topping it off with a lush hanging flower basket and solar-powered light. The final result is a lightweight display that adds a pop of color during the day and softly illuminates her driveway entrance at night.

The average driveway is between 10 and 12 feet wide, so start with a large planter base to keep the finished look proportional. Instead of filling it with soil, which can make things extremely heavy, you use pool noodles instead. Since they're made of lightweight-yet-dense foam, this provides support for your hanging basket while keeping your new driveway decoration light enough to move around as needed. Along with a few pool noodles and a hanging basket that's just small enough to fit inside your planter, you also need a sharp pair of gardening shears and a staked solar light, such as Dollar Tree's $5 Garden Collection Solar Disco Stake Light, to pull off this simple, stunning driveway upgrade.