Skip The Pressure Washer — There's A Cheaper Way To Clean Your Dirty Sidewalk

To clean your sidewalk, first remove any loose dirt and debris by sweeping the concrete surface with a broom (or a leaf blower for larger areas and more debris). Then get the concrete wet with a hose — or a bucket of water — and grab your dish soap and a scrub brush. Using a mixture of dish soap and water, (you don't need much, as 2 teaspoons in 2 gallons of water will be enough) scrub the surface of your sidewalk to loosen up any dirt. Let it sit for five to seven minutes, then rinse it off with your hose or by pouring water from a bucket.

After cleaning with dish soap and water, you may still have stubborn stains. If this is the case, a couple of other cheap household essentials may help remove them. You can mix 2 cups of distilled white vinegar and 1 cup of baking soda to clean tougher marks. This DIY cleaning solution of vinegar and baking soda can also help eliminate stains; vinegar is particularly great for rust stains, while baking soda can target grease- or oil-based stains. Use a mop to apply the mixture to your sidewalk, scrub it with a brush, and let it sit for 30 minutes. Then, rinse it away with a hose or bucket of water.

Need more power to get your sidewalk clean, or tired of scrubbing? You can turn your hose into a pressure washer of sorts by folding it to increase its pressure (and add your dish soap into the hose, if you'd like) without spending any additional money.