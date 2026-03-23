Skip The Pressure Washer — There's A Cheaper Way To Clean Your Dirty Sidewalk
Sure, sidewalks are meant to get dirty, as they're an outdoor surface that's exposed to all kinds of elements and frequent foot traffic. But that doesn't mean you have to live with the stains, discolored surfaces, or other unsightly messes. Since regular maintenance can help keep that concrete strong and maximize its lifespan, performing a routine cleaning is often a good idea. Often, concrete surfaces like sidewalks, patios, and driveways are cleaned with pressure washers because concrete is porous, and high-pressure, targeted cleaning can reach deep into its pores to flush out dirt.
However, for many, a pressure washer isn't a worthy investment when bought solely to clean a sidewalk; basic models cost as little as $160 and higher-end options are priced around $400, with the average price falling at about $250 (though buying one can certainly come in handy for other tasks around the home, like cleaning windows with a pressure washer). Luckily, you don't need a pressure washer; you can clean your sidewalk without spending hundreds of dollars. In fact, you can achieve a clean sidewalk with tools you already have at home. And you don't need a specialized cleaning solution, either: If you have dish soap or bleach on hand, plus a scrub brush and a garden hose, you'll be able to take the sidewalks in front of your home from dirty to looking like new without spending significantly.
Use cleaning solutions you already have on hand to get sidewalks sparkling
To clean your sidewalk, first remove any loose dirt and debris by sweeping the concrete surface with a broom (or a leaf blower for larger areas and more debris). Then get the concrete wet with a hose — or a bucket of water — and grab your dish soap and a scrub brush. Using a mixture of dish soap and water, (you don't need much, as 2 teaspoons in 2 gallons of water will be enough) scrub the surface of your sidewalk to loosen up any dirt. Let it sit for five to seven minutes, then rinse it off with your hose or by pouring water from a bucket.
After cleaning with dish soap and water, you may still have stubborn stains. If this is the case, a couple of other cheap household essentials may help remove them. You can mix 2 cups of distilled white vinegar and 1 cup of baking soda to clean tougher marks. This DIY cleaning solution of vinegar and baking soda can also help eliminate stains; vinegar is particularly great for rust stains, while baking soda can target grease- or oil-based stains. Use a mop to apply the mixture to your sidewalk, scrub it with a brush, and let it sit for 30 minutes. Then, rinse it away with a hose or bucket of water.
Need more power to get your sidewalk clean, or tired of scrubbing? You can turn your hose into a pressure washer of sorts by folding it to increase its pressure (and add your dish soap into the hose, if you'd like) without spending any additional money.