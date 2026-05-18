Not Shelves: The Thrifted Solution For Storing Bathroom Towels Without Clutter
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Placing folded towels on a bathroom shelf is a common way to store them. However, those piles don't stay pretty for long, and what you're left with is a cluttered towel shelf that's a bit of an eyesore. Luckily, there's a smarter way to store towels without messy stacks, requiring just a simple thrift store item: a planter. Although planters are typically used to house greenery and blooms, the right planter can hold rolled-up towels just as well. It's an easy way to keep them organized, while also freeing up shelf space. Talk about a win-win!
TikTok user mysweetsavannah shared this creative storage idea on her channel. Like many repurposing projects, this hack starts with a trip to the thrift store. The goal is to find a planter that is large enough to corral as many extra towels as you'd like to store in your bathroom. According to Loma Linda University Health, a helpful rule is to switch out a towel after it's been used three or four times. Knowing this might help you determine how many fresh ones you'd like to keep on hand in your planter, which will ultimately help you decide how big it should be. You'll also want one that's structurally in good shape and can withstand the moisture of a bathroom environment. Who knows, if you keep your eyes open, you might even be able to find rare vintage planters for the DIY.
Turn a thrifted planter into a unique bathroom towel holder
Cleaning your planter is essential in gardening, and it's also important before you turn it into a towel holder. Scrub it with a brush and a blend of water and mild dish soap. After rinsing the planter, you can then sanitize it with bleach using a 9:1 ratio of water to bleach, according to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Let the planter sit in the mixture for several minutes before washing it out. Once dry, you can paint the outside or give it some texture, like with this Rust-Oleum Multi-Color Textured Spray Paint.
@mysweetsavannah
See how i took a thrifted planter and tirned it onto a stylish towel holder in my kids bathroom! #ThriftedRevival #SecondhandMakeover #ThriftyTransformations #UpcycledFinds #VintageVibes #ThriftedTreasures
Your planter will now be ready to hold your towels in a neat, clutter-free way. Roll them into uniform bundles and set them vertically inside the planter, making sure not to squish too many of them in. After all, you don't want it to become messy each time one is pulled out. Place your stylish towel storage solution in a bathroom corner where they can conveniently be grabbed. Just keep it far enough away from the shower to ensure it doesn't get splashed! Consider creating a smaller version for hand towels and washcloths, too. To keep everything fresh, consider tucking dryer sheets between the bundles.