Not Shelves: The Thrifted Solution For Storing Bathroom Towels Without Clutter

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Placing folded towels on a bathroom shelf is a common way to store them. However, those piles don't stay pretty for long, and what you're left with is a cluttered towel shelf that's a bit of an eyesore. Luckily, there's a smarter way to store towels without messy stacks, requiring just a simple thrift store item: a planter. Although planters are typically used to house greenery and blooms, the right planter can hold rolled-up towels just as well. It's an easy way to keep them organized, while also freeing up shelf space. Talk about a win-win!

TikTok user mysweetsavannah shared this creative storage idea on her channel. Like many repurposing projects, this hack starts with a trip to the thrift store. The goal is to find a planter that is large enough to corral as many extra towels as you'd like to store in your bathroom. According to Loma Linda University Health, a helpful rule is to switch out a towel after it's been used three or four times. Knowing this might help you determine how many fresh ones you'd like to keep on hand in your planter, which will ultimately help you decide how big it should be. You'll also want one that's structurally in good shape and can withstand the moisture of a bathroom environment. Who knows, if you keep your eyes open, you might even be able to find rare vintage planters for the DIY.