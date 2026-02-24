Neither Baskets Nor Shelves: A Smarter Way To Store Towels Without Messy Stacks

If you choose a pre-made ladder, customize it to suit your space by sanding, staining, or painting it, and screw on two brackets to connect the ladder to the wall. To find a good candidate, pop by the tool shed, garage, or your local thrift store for a ladder that suits your space. If you can't find one, don't worry — it's not difficult to put one together from scratch. In fact, you can make this ladder shelf using basic materials that you either have at home or can quickly pick up at your local hardware store. Since you're not planning on climbing this one, you can use rope or timber for the side rails. Wood dowels, like these Alexandria Moulding ½-inch hardwood dowels, are a good choice for the rungs. In a pinch, you could even use wooden broom handles that you just cut to size.

Cut the dowels to your chosen width, and drill holes in the ends. For a hanging ladder, thread rope, like Raddix natural jute twine, through the rungs and knot it to hold them in place. Then you can attach it to the ceiling with hooks. If you want a standing version that you lean against the wall, use 1-inch by 1-inch boards for the sides instead, and screw the dowels in between them. For this, you'll also want to grab your drill and some wall mounts or brackets, so you can attach the ladder to the wall for added stability. Drape your towels over your creation and enjoy the space-saving magic of your new rack with no shelves or baskets needed.