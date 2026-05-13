16 Best Home Depot Memorial Day Deals To Check Out In May 2026
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In 2026, memorial day will be observed on May 25. And in the lead-up to this federal holiday, Home Depot is offering enticing deals on over 1,000 products starting May 14. Product categories include appliances, furniture, tools, bathroom essentials, lawn and garden supplies, and more. So, whether you observe the day and need a budget-friendly grill for your intimate gathering of family and friends, want to stock up on a few summer essentials, wish to upgrade your old appliances, or need a few organization supplies, now is a good time to check out the retailer's extensive line-up. After all, why pay full price for a product when you can get it for a discount?
However, if you don't fancy going through hundreds of pages looking for a highly-rated refrigerator or best-performing oscillating tool, we have you covered. We went through each category and pulled out items that were on discount. Since our initial list was too long, we turned to customer reviews and average star ratings of a product. This helped us weed out the ones that had good ratings because of paid promotions along with ones that were problematic. Plus, we better understood the pros and cons of an item. To further streamline our list, we gave preference to units that had an average star rating of 4 and higher and had at least 100 reviews on Home Depot's website. Finally, we picked products that had received at least 60% 5-star reviews from customers.
LG 4.1 cubic feet Top Load Washer
LG is the one of the most trusted washing machine brands and Home Depot is offering a discount of 37% on its 4.1 cubic feet Top Load Washer model. This brings the price down from $899 to $569. Sporting an average star rating of 4.2 after being reviewed over 1,700 times, the model has about 66% 5-star reviews, with a happy customer saying, "I bought this washer a month ago and so far love it. It works great!" Its standout features include a 4-way agitator, a deep fill option, and a spacious drum.
GE 7.2 cubic feet Vented Electric Dryer
Slashing $200 flat from GE's 7.2 cubic feet Vented Electric Dryer, Home Depot is offering it for $649 instead of the regular $849. The model has an average star rating of 4.4 after garnering over 2,500 reviews, with over 70% of users giving it 5 stars. One such user wrote, "Works great! Looks great! I was so excited to do laundry!" The unit comes with an auto drying option to prevent over drying your delicate clothes, along with extended tumble to minimize unsightly wrinkles. It even has a reversible dryer door.
Frigidaire French Door Refrigerator in Smudge-Proof Stainless Steel
Home Depot is offering special deals on about 100 refrigerators for Memorial Day, but the Frigidaire French Door Refrigerator, which is reduced to $2,249 (a saving of $25%), stood out due to its high rating. After being reviewed by over 12,500 purchasers, this fridge has an average star rating of 4.6, courtesy of over 72% reviewers giving it 5 stars. Satisfied with the ENERGY STAR certified unit, a user shared, "Great refrigerator, plenty of room, I took out one shelf to make it work better." Others like its dual ice maker, polished design, thoughtfully-designed interior, and auto door close feature.
LG Smart Over the Range Microwave
This Memorial Day, Home Depot is offering the LG Smart 1,050-Watt Over the Range Microwave at a substantial discount of 42%. So, you'll pay $349 for it instead of the regular $599. It's highly-rated, too, and has an average star rating of 4.4 after gathering over 1,400 reviews, with over 72% customers awarding it 5 stars. Its roomy interior, smooth finish, and intuitive operation are among its best qualities. The sensor cook, auto cook, scan-to-cook, and other smart features are other pros. Praising it, a user wrote, "So simple to use yet with every feature I need."
Whirlpool 24-inch Stainless Steel Dishwasher
If you sided with the latter in the great LG vs Whirlpool dishwasher debate, Home Depot is knocking 28% off the brand's 24-inch Stainless Steel model. The discounted price is $679 rather than the usual $949. This unit has an average star rating of 4.5 and over 8,400 reviews, as about 70% users have given it 5 stars. One such reviewer noted, "It is by far the most quiet dishwasher ... Dishes and silverware come out clean, even when using the quick wash." Moreover, its third level utensil rack, AI-based Sensor Cycle, and eco-friendly design are well received.
Ryobi One+ HP 18V Kit
Ryobi One+ HP is one of the best cordless vacuums for a tangle-free clean. And Home Depot is offering a flat 50% discount on this model this Memorial Day. This means you'll pay $199 for the tool, two batteries, and battery and charger as compared to the regular price of $398. The vacuum has an average star rating of 4.4 after being reviewed over 3,800 times, with about 68% users giving it a thumbs-up. Explaining why they like this model, a user cited, "Love this vacuum for the pet hair on hardwood floor. Quick easy and simple. Battery lasts a couple days."
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool
An oscillating tool is one of the best tools for sanding kitchen cabinets. But if you want to get more than neat cuts out of your unit, Home Depot has a 20% sale on the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool. You can now get the tool for $199 and save $50 overall. Having an average star rating of 4.8 after about 2,000 reviews, over 80% of users have given it 5 stars. An experienced user mentioned, "I have cut everything thing from nails, screws, bolts, wood and PVC pipe and every time it ... worked great!"
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 21 Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower
Though Home Depot is only offering a discount of 17% on Milwaukee's M18 FUEL 21-inch Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower, you can still save $200 on the tool plus two 12 Ah batteries and chargers combo. So, you'll shell out $999 instead of $1,199. With over 1,700 reviews to its name, the electric mower has an average star rating of 4.5. Over 73% users have given it 5 stars, with one sharing, "I have a half acre lot and I can mow the whole lot on a single charge of the Dual batteries."
Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls 7-piece Outdoor Dining Set
If you like taking advantage of the pleasant weather during summer months, you need a dependable outdoor dining set. And if your current one is looking worse for wear, Home Depot is offering 28% off Hampton Bay's Glenridge Falls 7-piece Outdoor Dining Set. The metal padded rectangular set has an average star rating of 4.5 after being reviewed over 1,200 times, and is available for $398 instead of $549. Over 71% customers are satisfied with their purchase, with one of them sharing, "Sturdy beautiful outdoor dining set. Seating is comfortable."
Outsunny 7-piece Rattan Outdoor Sectional Set
According to reviewers, Outsunny's 7-piece Rattan Sectional Set is a great option if you want basic outdoor lounge furniture for your patio. Being offered at a discount of 19% for Memorial Day, the sectional costs $488 instead of $603.78. Plus, it has an average star rating of 4.3 and has received 5 stars from about 64% users. Pleased with their choice, a consumer stated, "[The model is] good value for the money." However, keep in mind that you can only opt for a mixed gray frame and cushion.
Patiowell 82-gallon Heavy-Duty Outdoor Lockable Storage Deck Box
Patiowell's 82-gallon Heavy-Duty Outdoor Lockable Storage Deck Box is available now for a discount of 18%, bringing its retail price down from $78.99 to $64.77 (only if you buy it in black). Made from rust- and fade-resistant polypropylene, the box mimics wood grain, comes with a lock, and can function as an extra seating spot on your patio. Having an average star rating of 4.2 after gathering under 500 reviews, it's a hit among 63% of users, with one such individual stating, "Easy to assemble, great value. Exactly as described."
Bio Bidet HD-4000 Essential Non-Electric Bidet Attachment System
If you have been intrigued by the idea of bidets but don't want to spring for a high-end electric model, Home Depot is offering $15 off Bio Bidet's Non-Electric Simple Attachment System. So, you only need to pay $33 for it. Equipped with brass valves and a dual nozzle, its installation won't take much time and you won't have to buy batteries. Additionally, it has close to 1,100 reviews, with an average star rating of 4.6 and over 73% satisfied customers. Speaking to its efficacy, a user said, "I really liked them, they wash well."
Universal Tubs HD Series 60-inch Right Drain Whirlpool Bathtub
Thinking of changing your shower into a tub? Home Depot is taking off $482 of Universal Tubs' HD Series 60-inch Right Drain Whirlpool Bathtub, bringing down its price to $2,725. Although not the best-looking unit (plus it's only available in white), it can fit in almost all bathroom designs. A wide opening door, Whirlpool jetting, raised buttons, and maintenance heater further sweeten the deal. This tub has nearly 400 reviews and an average star rating of 4.3, with over 60% users giving it 5 stars. One such reviewer said that "the tub is of good quality."
Best Choice Products Outdoor Raised Garden Bed Planter Box
Hundreds of home gardeners praise the Best Choice Products Outdoor 478-gallon Raised Garden Bed Planter Box for being spacious and looking pretty in their yard. For Memorial Day, Home Depot is running a discount of 13%, retailing the box for $130. Available in over 15 colors, these boxes support a growing depth of 2 feet and are manufactured using powder-coated steel plates. Given its performance, about 65% of users (it has over 400 reviews) gave it 5 stars, with them describing it as a "sturdy and easy to put together planter." It has an average star rating of 4.4.
Veikous Cedar Wood Raised Garden Bed with Lockable Wheels
Hailed for its functionality and sturdiness, Home Depot is offering a 28% discount on the Veikous Cedar Wood Raised Garden Bed with Lockable Wheels. You can purchase it for $84.97 as opposed to $118. Made of untreated cedar wood, this mobile garden bed has three large drainage holes, a storage rack at the bottom, and comes with a detachable black liner. Having an average star rating of 4.4 (with over 650 reviews), it's liked by more than 67% users. One such person noted, "A gorgeous cedar raised bed. Well-made and solid and not too hard to assemble."
Vevor Steel Heavy-Duty ATV Trailer Garden Cart
A dependable cart is one of the most essential garden tools for home gardeners. How else will you move your chunky planters, large soil bags, mulch, and firewood? And according to hundreds of reviewers on Home Depot, the Vevor Steel Heavy-Duty ATV Trailer Dump Cart is ideal. "Easy to assemble, durable, and strong," wrote one customer. With over 200 reviews on the site, the garden cart has an average star rating of 4.4 and over 66% satisfied customers. It can handle a load of up to 15,00 pounds, is outfitted with a universal tow hitch, and features flexible levers for dumping loads.