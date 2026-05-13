16 Best Home Depot Memorial Day Deals To Check Out In May 2026

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In 2026, memorial day will be observed on May 25. And in the lead-up to this federal holiday, Home Depot is offering enticing deals on over 1,000 products starting May 14. Product categories include appliances, furniture, tools, bathroom essentials, lawn and garden supplies, and more. So, whether you observe the day and need a budget-friendly grill for your intimate gathering of family and friends, want to stock up on a few summer essentials, wish to upgrade your old appliances, or need a few organization supplies, now is a good time to check out the retailer's extensive line-up. After all, why pay full price for a product when you can get it for a discount?

However, if you don't fancy going through hundreds of pages looking for a highly-rated refrigerator or best-performing oscillating tool, we have you covered. We went through each category and pulled out items that were on discount. Since our initial list was too long, we turned to customer reviews and average star ratings of a product. This helped us weed out the ones that had good ratings because of paid promotions along with ones that were problematic. Plus, we better understood the pros and cons of an item. To further streamline our list, we gave preference to units that had an average star rating of 4 and higher and had at least 100 reviews on Home Depot's website. Finally, we picked products that had received at least 60% 5-star reviews from customers.