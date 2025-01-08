LG Vs Whirlpool Dishwashers: Which Gives You The Most Bang For Your Buck?

The dishwasher game is a difficult gig for even the best and most experienced manufacturers in the appliance space. Tough competition and demanding consumers of the high-priced devices, considered virtually indispensable in most households, make for tight races in which one brand's model will pull ahead for a moment, only to be surpassed by the another brand's newest dishwasher. LG and Whirlpool are among the top appliance brands in the world, but when it comes to dishwashers, each does certain things well. Given how many things there are to consider when choosing a dishwasher, how do you decide which brand is likely to offer the better value when you're in the market for a dishwasher?

We asked an expert. In an exclusive interview with Hunker, Ben Schlichter, who runs the popular Bens Appliances and Junk channel on YouTube, gave us some insights that might surprise you. "I think LG's absolute budget range units at $400 to $500 tend to be better than Whirlpools, but once you get into the $600+ range, Whirlpools tend to make more satisfied customers with the options that the units can offer customers," he said.

And while any particular model might outperform a similarly priced model from the competition, it's more difficult to accomplish with higher end models. But, on average, Whirlpool does better at higher price points. "If you want a good higher-end dishwasher, Whirlpool has the edge with something like the WDPA70 or WDT740. Whereas LG's LDFC24 is a really good choice in the sub-$500 or even sub-$600 category," Schlichter said.