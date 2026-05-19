Don't Toss Plastic Water Bottles: There's A Neat Way To Reuse Them In The Garden

Plastic water and drink bottles can pile up quickly, and tossing them in the trash can feel so wasteful. Luckily, you can reuse plastic water bottles for a money-saving gardening hack. The shape and size of these bottles are perfect for a seed starter with a convenient cover. This project is a great trick for the impatient gardener who wants to get seeds ready as soon as possible. Your water bottle greenhouse allows you to start seeds inside before it's warm enough for outdoor planting. The top of the water bottle helps to keep the humidity in for better germination. Once your seedlings have sprouted, you'll be ready to transfer them to your garden. For this nifty hack, all you'll need is a pair of scissors or a sharp knife, some soil, seeds, and your water bottles.

If you don't have enough disposable water bottles, other plastic drink bottles work perfectly for your seed starters. Beverage containers, including large 2-liter bottles, can be repurposed for this DIY as well. Upcycling whatever plastic you already have on hand makes this project more sustainable, and you can use a bottle even if you've lost the lid. This simple water bottle greenhouse is a wonderful alternative to plastic seed-starting trays, helping you have a more sustainable garden and save money while starting your seeds. Make as many of these seed starters as you need to ensure you're ready to plant your garden as soon as possible.