Give Your Home Decor A High-End Upgrade With A Thrifted Candlestick Hack
There's perhaps no home decor choice more elegant than candlesticks standing proudly atop classic candleholders. Brass candleholders, in particular, are among the most sophisticated options, adding a luxurious touch that works for a variety of occasions. Of course, you can get as decorative as you want with your candlesticks by changing the candle color or design and picking ornate holders. But if you simply want to elevate the look of the classic combination, TikTok user lizfenwickdiy offers a quick and easy high-end upgrade that starts at the thrift store.
For this wick-ed cool candle hack, she thrifts large, clear glass hurricane shades and places them over candlesticks in traditional brass holders. The best part is that you can swap out the pieces to personalize the project. For example, if you can't find hurricane glass, opt for a large clear vase instead. Just carefully lower the candlestick and holder inside to create a similar effect. Wider glass shades might also accommodate larger pillar candles if you're not a fan of taper candles. Regardless, if you thrift all of the components, you'll have a low-cost candle display that looks like it came from a high-end boutique.
Combine candlesticks and hurricane glass shades
If you want a timeless, upscale look, all you have to do is clean the glass so it's crystal clear and polish the brass candleholders. Then, grab a white or cream taper candle, tuck it into the holder, and position the hurricane shade over it. Set it directly on a table or stack it on top of books or other objects for a layered effect. You can also play with the arrangement using multiples. Place two different sizes of hurricane shades next to each other, for example.
Want to add a little color or personality? Start by giving the glass a stunning vintage makeover with Mod Podge tinted with food coloring. Or, use the Mod Podge to decoupage printed napkins, dried flowers, or other pretty embellishments onto the glass. Another option is to use frosted glass spray on the glass — either over the entire shade or just certain sections.
While you're at it, add variety by changing up the candles. You'll find a range of candle colors to coordinate with your decor. But if you're feeling crafty, you could paint flowers, swirls, polka dots, or other patterns on your candles using acrylic paint. Alternatively, consider brushing clear glue onto pressed, dried flowers and attaching them to the candles. Or, better yet, transform plain candles into twisted beauties to change the look of the display. Don't forget to swap out the candles for different seasons or holidays to keep the display interesting.