Give Your Home Decor A High-End Upgrade With A Thrifted Candlestick Hack

If you want a timeless, upscale look, all you have to do is clean the glass so it's crystal clear and polish the brass candleholders. Then, grab a white or cream taper candle, tuck it into the holder, and position the hurricane shade over it. Set it directly on a table or stack it on top of books or other objects for a layered effect. You can also play with the arrangement using multiples. Place two different sizes of hurricane shades next to each other, for example.

Want to add a little color or personality? Start by giving the glass a stunning vintage makeover with Mod Podge tinted with food coloring. Or, use the Mod Podge to decoupage printed napkins, dried flowers, or other pretty embellishments onto the glass. Another option is to use frosted glass spray on the glass — either over the entire shade or just certain sections.

While you're at it, add variety by changing up the candles. You'll find a range of candle colors to coordinate with your decor. But if you're feeling crafty, you could paint flowers, swirls, polka dots, or other patterns on your candles using acrylic paint. Alternatively, consider brushing clear glue onto pressed, dried flowers and attaching them to the candles. Or, better yet, transform plain candles into twisted beauties to change the look of the display. Don't forget to swap out the candles for different seasons or holidays to keep the display interesting.