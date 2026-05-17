Keep Kitchen Towels Off Countertops With This Genius Dollar Tree DIY

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Keeping kitchen towels nearby makes cleaning and cooking a lot easier and less messy, but storing them on the countertop eats up your work surface. Plus, countertops are often covered in bacteria, so the towels could also pick up and spread those unwanted microbes. A well-placed hanging solution keeps them easily accessible yet out of the way and far from countertop germs. There are countless ways to approach the problem, but if you want something wholly unique, practical, and undeniably delightful, YouTube creator The Crazy Craft Lady shared a brilliant DIY wall-hanging hook system that would work perfectly for your kitchen towels. Bonus: This towel-hanging option doubles as kitchen wall decor because of the pretty personalized design details.

The main component of this towel storage solution is a Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Board from Dollar Tree, so you're off to an inexpensive start. You'll also need some basic hooks, like these JIUZI Black Coat Hooks. Of course, you could choose more decorative hooks if you want to add a little pizzazz to your towel hanger. The original creator used air-dry clay to embellish the cutting board, but you can adapt the design to fit the vibe of your kitchen. You'll also need a sawtooth hanger (like those on picture frames) to display the rack or some adhesive Command strips for a damage-free setup on the wall. Since the cutting board is relatively small at roughly 10 inches long by 6 ½ inches wide, this towel rack doesn't take up much wall space, making it ideal when you're looking for small kitchen organization ideas to maximize space.