Keep Kitchen Towels Off Countertops With This Genius Dollar Tree DIY
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Keeping kitchen towels nearby makes cleaning and cooking a lot easier and less messy, but storing them on the countertop eats up your work surface. Plus, countertops are often covered in bacteria, so the towels could also pick up and spread those unwanted microbes. A well-placed hanging solution keeps them easily accessible yet out of the way and far from countertop germs. There are countless ways to approach the problem, but if you want something wholly unique, practical, and undeniably delightful, YouTube creator The Crazy Craft Lady shared a brilliant DIY wall-hanging hook system that would work perfectly for your kitchen towels. Bonus: This towel-hanging option doubles as kitchen wall decor because of the pretty personalized design details.
The main component of this towel storage solution is a Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Board from Dollar Tree, so you're off to an inexpensive start. You'll also need some basic hooks, like these JIUZI Black Coat Hooks. Of course, you could choose more decorative hooks if you want to add a little pizzazz to your towel hanger. The original creator used air-dry clay to embellish the cutting board, but you can adapt the design to fit the vibe of your kitchen. You'll also need a sawtooth hanger (like those on picture frames) to display the rack or some adhesive Command strips for a damage-free setup on the wall. Since the cutting board is relatively small at roughly 10 inches long by 6 ½ inches wide, this towel rack doesn't take up much wall space, making it ideal when you're looking for small kitchen organization ideas to maximize space.
DIY a hanging towel holder with a Dollar Tree cutting board
This kitchen towel hook display allows for customization based on how you finish the cutting board. A dark stain creates more contrast, or you could leave it a lighter wood color. If you want something bolder, apply a paint color that works with your kitchen's design scheme. You can then attach the hooks along the bottom edge of the wood, leaving space for the decorative piece you'll make from clay.
For the feature design, roll out air-dry or polymer clay to a rough rectangle shape that's smaller than the cutting board. While polymer clay is easy to use and durable, keep in mind that you'll need to bake it to harden the design. Make impressions or detail designs on the clay to create a clever low-relief sculptural element. In the inspiration DIY, the creator laid out small dried flowers and pressed them into the clay, but you can do the same thing with other organic items, like seashells, or use clay tools to make swirls, lines, or other designs. You could even add depth by creating three-dimensional clay shapes to put on the rectangle. When it's ready, attach the rectangle to the board with a strong adhesive such as E6000, super glue, or two-part epoxy.
If this hanging towel storage idea doesn't fit your aesthetic, use different materials to decorate it. Examples include wood cutouts, vinyl stickers, or metal wall decor with a flat back. Then, just attach the sawtooth hanger to hang the holder on the wall, or borrow an idea from a stick-on kitchen towel storage fix by attaching magnets to the back and setting it on your fridge to keep your towels within reach and off the counter.