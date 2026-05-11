Prices Are Soaring — These Veggies Are Cheaper To Grow At Home

When choosing the best vegetables to grow to get the biggest bang for your buck, there are a few factors to consider. First, take a look at in-store prices and determine which veggies have the highest cost per pound. You should also consider how much food a particular plant will produce, how quickly it grows, and whether it can be harvested multiple times in a season. On the other hand, some vegetables take up too much space or are too finicky to grow, to see any real cost benefits. It is also helpful to keep an eye on the news for local and national trends — for example, tomatoes have been vanishing from stores recently, and they are easy to grow at home.

Zucchini, for example, is a summer vegetable that grows quickly and produces a lot of fruit. One plant can grow up to ten pounds of produce! As stated above, tomatoes are another great option because they grow prolifically and can be quite expensive in the store. Roma tomatoes, for example, can produce about 20 to 30 pounds in a single season. Other high-yield producers include cucumbers, peppers, green beans, and rhubarb.

Some veggies, like cucumbers, can even be grown vertically or from hanging baskets to maximize space. Other veggies like herbs and leafy greens (think lettuce, spinach, collard greens, kale, or arugula) are beneficial to grow because the same plant can be harvested again and again. For would-be gardeners without the outdoor space, many easy vegetables can be grown indoors. Lettuce and herbs are also notoriously easy to grow and can provide you with fresh produce from a pot in your kitchen!