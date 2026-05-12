What To Do If You Find A Swarm Of Bees In Your Yard

You're relaxing in your backyard when you hear the familiar sound of buzzing bees, only to realize there's an entire swarm of them nearby. Although your first instinct may be to grab an insecticide, don't be so quick to kill them. A swarm is different than a colony. When bees are swarming, they're in the process of creating a new colony. During this period, they may find a resting place, which could mean they choose your shrubs, fence, or other areas of your yard to relax. Although seeing dozens of bees can be a little intimidating, try not to panic. Because the swarm hasn't developed into a full-fledged colony to defend, they aren't usually dangerous. There's always a chance of getting stung when bees are nearby, but swarms rarely sting people if left alone. That said, while you can hire a professional to remove them, you shouldn't disturb them or attempt to eliminate them yourself.

Generally, bees are good insects to have in your backyard. Bees are responsible for pollinating three-quarters of the crops grown in the United States. So, although they may not be your favorite backyard visitor, it's important that we protect these little creatures, even if you aren't growing your own food. Despite how valuable they are, it doesn't mean you have to share your yard with them.