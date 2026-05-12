What To Do If You Find A Swarm Of Bees In Your Yard
You're relaxing in your backyard when you hear the familiar sound of buzzing bees, only to realize there's an entire swarm of them nearby. Although your first instinct may be to grab an insecticide, don't be so quick to kill them. A swarm is different than a colony. When bees are swarming, they're in the process of creating a new colony. During this period, they may find a resting place, which could mean they choose your shrubs, fence, or other areas of your yard to relax. Although seeing dozens of bees can be a little intimidating, try not to panic. Because the swarm hasn't developed into a full-fledged colony to defend, they aren't usually dangerous. There's always a chance of getting stung when bees are nearby, but swarms rarely sting people if left alone. That said, while you can hire a professional to remove them, you shouldn't disturb them or attempt to eliminate them yourself.
Generally, bees are good insects to have in your backyard. Bees are responsible for pollinating three-quarters of the crops grown in the United States. So, although they may not be your favorite backyard visitor, it's important that we protect these little creatures, even if you aren't growing your own food. Despite how valuable they are, it doesn't mean you have to share your yard with them.
How to safely remove a swarm of bees and preventing bees in the future
Luckily, swarms are often just passing by and often leave within a few hours to a few days. However, if time passes and it seems that they've chosen a spot in their yard to take up residence, then you may want to take action. Although most bees are docile if unprovoked, a swarm can pose a risk if someone is allergic. Plus, nobody wants to continually attempt to keep bees away from a hummingbird feeder or have to avoid certain areas of the yard. Avoid using any commercial chemicals or DIY mixtures to get rid of them. Not only is it dangerous, but it is also advised to avoid harming bees. Instead, call a bee removal service. Ideally, find one that will relocate them without killing them.
To keep bees away from your yard in the future, the main task you should focus on is removing any potential colony sites. Bees seek out safe, enclosed areas to establish a colony. They can squeeze into pencil eraser-sized openings and nest in an array of undisturbed, sheltered spots, like under the shed, boxes, or even an overturned pot. First, remove any debris that may double as a site for bees. Use caulk to fill in any cracks on buildings to prevent finding a hive of bees in your house or garage. Install mesh screens over openings, like irrigation valve boxes.