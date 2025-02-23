How To Keep Bees Away From Your Yard With Quick And Easy Solutions

Bees are a beneficial part of the ecosystem. They produce honey, which is not only tasty, but is also used for medicinal purposes. These flying insects are also essential pollinators for many food crops, helping farmers yield better results. The bee population is dwindling, which negatively impacts the world's food supply. Some even say without bees there would be no coffee — the most horrifying result of all.

While you may not want to contribute to the bee population's decline, that doesn't mean you want them in your yard. When bees congregate around your porch, swing set, pool, or other hang-out spots, it can be a nuisance — and a little scary, especially if you have children or pets. Bee stings are painful, and can be lethal to those with allergies. Some species, such as the Africanized honey bee (found in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma) are aggressive and will even chase a person or animal who disturbs them.

Fortunately, you can keep bees away from your yard without resorting to pesticide. Certain plants are known to attract bees and others are known to deter them. The reason bees are attracted to or repelled by specific plants is all down to smell. Bees love sweet smells such as wisteria, lilac, and honeysuckle, and don't seem to prefer strong smells like garlic, thyme, or peppermint. Whether you grow, sprinkle, or spray strong smells in your yard, bees will be less likely to visit.